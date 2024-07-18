“Without Joel Edmundson, Arber Xhekaj would have been a perfect fit in return for Arthur Kaliyev.”

For a while now, there’s been talk of Arthur Kaliyev being traded to the Habs. He doesn’t seem to be the club’s #1 target, but he’s the kind of player the Habs like to target.

A young forward who seems to need a change of scenery, doesn’t that remind you of Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook?

The question now is, what would a deal involving Kaliyev look like?

And in a piece for The Hockey News, Austin Stanovich, who’s been covering hockey in the Los Angeles area for a while, also finds the Habs a logical destination… but there’s one part of his text that’s a little surprising :

This is where the Joel Edmundson signing starts to hurt. […] The club wanted physical players, and Arber Xhekaj would have been a perfect fit. – Austin Stanovich

We're still waiting to see what happens with Arthur Kaliyev and in my latest @TheHockeyNews I discuss why the Kings and Canadiens could be ideal trade partners for Kaliyev. – Austin Stanovich

In his text, Stanovich notes that he knows that Tricolore management loves its defenseman and that he doesn’t know if the Habs would have been willing to trade him.

I think I can answer that question pretty easily: the Habs would never have traded Xhekaj for Kaliyev. Considering that Kent Hughes traded Alexander Romanov, no mean comparison for the Sheriff, for a 13th overall pick, let me doubt that he’d be willing to trade Xhekaj for Kaliyev, who seems to be on his way to becoming a third-line player (at best).

That said, Stanovich is right when he says that Xhekaj would probably have been a better option than Edmundson on a third pair. But as he adds, Edmundson’s arrival is the final nail in the coffin of that possibility.

For much the same reason, he believes that Adam Engström is no longer a logical target for the Kings… but he wonders if the Habs would be willing to give Emil Heineman or Florian Xhekaj in return for Kaliyev.

The idea would be to go for a prospect who seems “safer” playing on a supporting line, basically.

I understand why Xhekaj is seen as a guy who would have been a logical target for such a deal… but I have a feeling it would have been pretty poorly received in Montreal.

Without putting him among the untouchables, the Habs can at least hope to get a higher-quality player if they trade Xhekaj, right?

– Good words for Jacob Fowler.

When I put together these two videos of Jacob Fowler's best saves, it soon became apparent that he is calm, confident and highly intelligent. He reads plays well and holds his position. This helps explain his consistency. The Habs (and Boston College) have a good one. – Grant McCagg

– The subject continues to be the talk of the town.

Inside Matt Rempe's training with Georges Laraque, who tells The Post the #NYR forward will be a different fighter next season "I pity any of these guys that will have to answer to him." – Mollie Walker

– The former Winnipeg mayor doesn’t believe the Jets would have come back if it had all happened in 2024.[JdeM]

– He has not discussed a contract extension with the team at this time.

Last year of contract for the veteran! – TVA Sports

– Notice to interested parties.