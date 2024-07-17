Only three files left on Kent Hughes’ desk

It’s July 17, 2024. A month ago, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton were talking about this being their most important off-season since joining the Canadiens…

But let’s just say that the two men weren’t as active as one might have thought following their statement. I’m repeating myself, but the real turning point will come in 11 months’ time. That’s when the club will start making moves for the present, not just for the future.

Kent Hughes picked up Alex Barré-Boulet, he let Colin White, Tanner Pearson and Chris Wideman go, he traded Johnathan Kovacevic, he extended Juraj Slafkovsky’s contract and he drafted 10 guys – including Ivan Demidov – into the Sphere in Vegas. His summer looks a lot like that…

And I’m not expecting anything major, even though manyinsiders had promised us a big hit.

There are only two more small files to settle with the Habs: Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj have been out of contract since July 1. Their rights still belong to the Habs, however, and neither is eligible for arbitration. In short, it’s all going to work out…

Itremains to be seen whether this will happen over the summer, during camp or at the start of the season (which would mean “no preparatory games for the Arber – Florian duo”).

And whether Barron and Xhekaj will have the chance to sign anything other than their respective qualifying offers!

Both young defensemen have just completed their entry-level contracts. Barron should accept a two-year contract (plus or minus one season) at a reasonable salary. In Xhekaj’s case, it remains to be seen, but I think we’ll opt for a short-term contract too. I don’t get the impression that the Habs are ready for a long-term marriage with Xhekaj, a guy whose attributes don’t seem to turn everyone off internally…

My prediction? $1.35 million a year for Barron and $2 million for Xhekaj.I may be a little generous with Xhekaj, but his profile is unique in the depth chart.

It’s worth noting that we could also see Kent Hughes extend the contract of Kaiden Guhle, who will be RFA in 11 months and counting… but I get the impression that we’d like to see a bit more of Guhle before locking him up long-term. We’re probably not as convinced as we were with Slafkovsky, let’s say…

The other issue to be resolved is behind the bench. Not in Laval, since we’ve had all our fashion since yesterday, but in Montreal.

Although it’s not yet certain that Kent Hughes will hire an assistant to fill Alex Burrows’ departure, I think he will. Trevor Letowski and Stéphane Robidas are excellent, but the big teams all have three or more assistant coaches.

Of course, teams like the Oilers only have two , but one of them was once an NHL head coach.

In short, I don’t see the Habs emulating the teams that spend the least behind the bench, rather than those that spend the most. An experienced assistant would be a plus for the club, and since there is no off-ice payroll in the NHL, it would seem wrong for the organization not to spend on that plus. Why not give ourselves every chance of winning?

Extension

While guys like Max Pacioretty have been traded just before the start of the season in the past, I don’t think Martin Necas and Trevor Zegras will be this year. They’re likely to play another season where they are. As for Rutger McGroarty and Patrik Laine, anything’s possible… but let’s just say I won’t be holding my breath. Especially now that Pascal Vincent has been appointed to Laval!

So we’ve got a month and a half – almost two – to keep an eye on Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Martin St-Louis’ next assistant. I think I’ll take this opportunity to play a bit of golf…

Foooooore!