Pascal Vincent named Rocket head coach

It’s now official. The Rocket has just announced that Pascal Vincent is the team’s new coach.

OK, then. Let’s break it down together.

Pascal Vincent becomes the 4th head coach in Rocket history.

He replaces Jean-François Houle, who had accepted a contract extension with Laval before leaving for Clarkson University in the NCAA.

All in all, this is a major acquisition for the Montreal Canadiens organization.Pascal Vincent is an experienced coach (both as head coach and assistant), having been in the business for 30 years.

He’s had stints in the QMJHL, AHL and NHL.

Pascal Vincent is coming off a difficult season in Columbus.

He was criticized for his management of the Blue Jackets’ young players. Don Waddell heard things he didn’t expect when he arrived in Columbus as GM, and that led to his departure.

According to our sources, the GM was forcing him to play veterans… But it won’t be like that with the Rocket.

His mandate will be different in Laval, because his role will be to develop young players and win.

More details to come….