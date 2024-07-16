Pascal Vincent named Rocket head coach

Pascal Vincent named Rocket head coachAuteur: mjohnson
It’s now official. The Rocket has just announced that Pascal Vincent is the team’s new coach.
OK, then. Let’s break it down together.
He replaces Jean-François Houle, who had accepted a contract extension with Laval before leaving for Clarkson University in the NCAA.
He’s had stints in the QMJHL, AHL and NHL.
He was criticized for his management of the Blue Jackets’ young players. Don Waddell heard things he didn’t expect when he arrived in Columbus as GM, and that led to his departure.
According to our sources, the GM was forcing him to play veterans… But it won’t be like that with the Rocket.
More details to come….