Rocket head coach: An announcement is imminent, reports Anthony Marcotte

We still don’t know who will replace Jean-François Houle behind the Rocket bench as the team’s head coach.

Several names have been bandied about in recent weeks… and that’s all.

I’m being whispered in my ear that an announcement is imminent for the position of head coach of the Laval Rocket. Some candidates found out in the last few hours that they didn’t get the job. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) July 16, 2024

However, according to the excellent Anthony Marcotte, an announcement is imminent.

In an article published last weekend, Marco Normandin (Habsolument Fan) said there were “at least” three finalists for the job.

We’re talking about Serge Aubin, Gilles Bouchard and Sylvain Favreau.

Other names that have been linked to the Rocket include Carl Malette and Stéphane Julien.

Who will be the lucky one?

The question arises because, after posting his tweet, Anthony Marcotte gave a little more information on BPM Sports, where he hosts the morning show.

And there’s one sentence to remember:

What I’m told is that we might be surprised by the coach’s choice. – Anthony Marcotte

Anthony Marcotte went on to say openly that “the most serious candidates” wouldn’t have got the job… And he went on to name Sylvain Favreau AND Stéphane Julien.

It should also be remembered that there is a possibility of Daniel Jacob getting the job.

Jacob was hired as an assistant in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the running.

In closing… Note that the announcement (according to Anthony Marcotte) could be made today.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the matter in the coming hours… And the timing is ideal, because it’s dead in the news right now and because the construction vacations start next week.

Overtime

– Congratulations!

A happy event for Kayla Price and Yannick Weber https://t.co/eVNGgw57aI pic.twitter.com/FgkBQO6wMY – SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) July 16, 2024

– To be continued…

Gervais: wants players who want to be in MTL and believe in the @cfmontreal project. His wish and that of the club is that Choinière be with #cfmtl for a long time@tombogert: Choinière has NOT changed his mind and still wants to leave. Curious to see how Gervais will handle this? https://t.co/T0bHFAOfyX pic.twitter.com/XNIRG20dSj – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 16, 2024

– Ah yes?

Formula 1 | Ferrari to power Haas until the end of 2028 https://t.co/ijaMw5CqEa – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 16, 2024

– Frontier League commissioner wants club in Montreal. [Journal de Montréal]