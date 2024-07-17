With the potential arrival of Kuznetsov with SKA, Demidov could stay in Russia

With the potential arrival of Kuznetsov with SKA, Demidov could stay in RussiaAuteur: esmith
What’s next? Kuznetsov, as I wrote in a text on Monday, would agree to the terms of a four-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg.
Evgeny Kuznetsov is headed home
The 32-year-old is getting the final year of his contract terminated, freeing Carolina and Washington from his remaining $6M salary.
Reports indicate that Kuznetsov is going to sign with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL.
After all, SKA already has 16 forwards lined up for next season, and that doesn’t include Evgeny Kuznetsov.
Add to all this the fact that Demidov is (clearly) the youngest player in the group… And that can be worrying on the face of it, because we know how unfavorable the treatment of youngsters is in the KHL for their respective development :
Demidov is part of the SKA organization, but SKA isn’t obliged to do him a favor by allowing him to play in Russia’s big league in the 24-25 season.
And the reason is simple: Demidov’s contract runs out at the end of next season, and he should (technically) make the jump to North America afterwards.
Could it be that the Habs will have to come to an agreement with SKA to terminate Demidov’s contract, much as they did with Matvei Michkov in Philadelphia in recent weeks?
It would be a turnaround, but we know it’s possible with what happened with Michkov… And we know the Habs have good contacts in Russia because of Nick Bobrov.
Maybe that’s where things could move forward.
