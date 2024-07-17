Getting a second-round pick for Joel Armia: Grant McCagg believes in it

Just under a year ago, Joel Armia was one of the Canadiens’ biggest problems. The forward, who still had two years left on his contract at $3.4 million a year, wasn’t delivering the goods to the point where he was traded to the waivers before the start of the campaign.

In the end, he played nearly ten games in Laval.

We wondered how the club would handle it all… but against all odds, the situation seemed to whip Armia, who played some solid hockey in his return to the NHL. He scored 17 goals in 66 games, including 13 in his last 45 games.

Not stats worthy of a great goal scorer, we agree… but for a depth player who is solid defensively and was seen as a liability, it was a solid comeback.

All of which makes Armia less of a problem than he once was… and with a final contract year at $3.4 million, one wonders if the Habs might trade him between now and the trade deadline if the club has another rough season.

Grant McCagg thinks so… and if Armia scores 13 goals in his first 45 games this season, he even thinks the club could go for a second-round pick.

A 6-3 two-way winger on an expiring contract on a 24-goal pace? That would fetch a third-round pick at a minimum…maybe a second. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 17, 2024

Because on top of that offensive production, Armia is a guy who can play physical and really help on the power play. In the second half of the season, he sometimes looked like one of the best players on the ice for the Habs.

Again, we’re not talking about a guy who’s going to win a Hart Trophy… but when he plays like he did last year, he’s a quality support player for an aspiring team. Remember that he was very solid in the playoffs with the Canadiens in 2021, which earned him his current contract.

McCagg adds that if Armia keeps up his pace of 24 goals in 82 games, as he did in the second half of last year’s season, money won’t be a barrier to a deal. That’s the kind of price aspiring teams are willing to pay at the deadline… even without salary retention.

That is a cap hit below the league average for a 24-goal scorer. I don’t see it being an issue. Every year teams give up seconds for that.without even a thought of salary retention. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 17, 2024

If the Habs manage to trade Armia for a second-round pick just over a year after putting him in the waivers, it’ll be quite a redemption story for the player. We know that talent has never been an issue for the Finn, but if he has truly found consistency, there are teams who will take the gamble.

And Kent Hughes won’t be complaining.

Overtime

– Very cool.

The fact that Ivan Demidov himself watched & liked this awesome video edit by @GregoryHamel_ is pretty damn cool. https://t.co/LOsKz7RLD2 pic.twitter.com/T2Jd5W2LP6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 17, 2024

– The Montreal CF line-up tonight.

It’s finally a 3-5-2 with Lassiter in piston. https://t.co/VSmquq7z4K – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 17, 2024

– Chapeau.