Series highlights: Panthers push Rangers to the wire

The @FlaPanthers came back to win another close contest Thursday – the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs have featured 41 games decided by a one-goal margin, the most at this stage of a postseason since 2017 (48 in 78 GP). #NHLStats: https://t.co/hYQyEB3YBz pic.twitter.com/FhEfADqZtr – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 31, 2024

Last night in the NHL, big game number five between the Rangers and Panthers was on the bill.For the occasion, the two teams faced off at Madison Square Garden.In the end, it was the Panthers who emerged victorious. Final score: 3-2.

In the first period, there wasn’t much action.

No goals were scored. Both teams had chances, but the goalies shut the door.

In the Rangers’ case, the post had its say.

The first chance of the game belongs to Sam Bennett, but the post says no pic.twitter.com/JYWQOTPsqa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2024

In the second period, the goals finally counted.

First, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad collected their first point of the series on Kreider’s goal.

A few minutes later, however, Florida tied the game.

Gustav Forsling completed Sam Bennett’s beautiful zone entry.

Anton Lundell gives the Panthers the lead in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/yoZVQ46wyq – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2024

Midway through the third period, with the game still tied 1-1, Anton Lundell foiled Igor Shesterkin to give his team the lead.

And a few minutes later, Bennett capped off his fine evening’s work with a goal.

Have a night Sam Bennett. pic.twitter.com/LJNCokZLra – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 31, 2024

The insurance goal.

Alexis Lafrenière, who is on fire, closed the gap with seconds left in the game, but it was too late.

Overtime

Florida, who lead the series 3-2, can now eliminate the Rangers at home on Saturday, 8pm.

– Blake Wheeler did not take part in the game.

According to the warm-up session, Blake Wheeler will be left out for the Rangers. Filip Chytil on the first line with Kreider and Zibanejad. – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 31, 2024

– Wow.

Six shorthanded goals for the Rangers so far in the playoffs. https://t.co/hNh5ahi59M – Sean Farrell 27 (@seanfarrell27) May 31, 2024

– Scorers of the game.

