Skip to content
News

Series highlights: Panthers push Rangers to the wire

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Series highlights: Panthers push Rangers to the wire
Credit: Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
Last night in the NHL, big game number five between the Rangers and Panthers was on the bill.

For the occasion, the two teams faced off at Madison Square Garden.

In the end, it was the Panthers who emerged victorious. Final score: 3-2.

In the first period, there wasn’t much action.

No goals were scored. Both teams had chances, but the goalies shut the door.

In the Rangers’ case, the post had its say.

In the second period, the goals finally counted.

First, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad collected their first point of the series on Kreider’s goal.

A few minutes later, however, Florida tied the game.

Gustav Forsling completed Sam Bennett’s beautiful zone entry.

Midway through the third period, with the game still tied 1-1, Anton Lundell foiled Igor Shesterkin to give his team the lead.

And a few minutes later, Bennett capped off his fine evening’s work with a goal.

The insurance goal.

Alexis Lafrenière, who is on fire, closed the gap with seconds left in the game, but it was too late.

Florida, who lead the series 3-2, can now eliminate the Rangers at home on Saturday, 8pm.

Overtime

– Blake Wheeler did not take part in the game.

– Wow.

– Scorers of the game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– It’s the Western teams’ turn for game number five.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content