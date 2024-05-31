Series highlights: Panthers push Rangers to the wire

Series highlights: Panthers push Rangers to the wireAuteur: jdavis
The @FlaPanthers came back to win another close contest Thursday – the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs have featured 41 games decided by a one-goal margin, the most at this stage of a postseason since 2017 (48 in 78 GP). #NHLStats: https://t.co/hYQyEB3YBz pic.twitter.com/FhEfADqZtr
In the first period, there wasn’t much action.
In the Rangers’ case, the post had its say.
The first chance of the game belongs to Sam Bennett, but the post says no pic.twitter.com/JYWQOTPsqa
First, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad collected their first point of the series on Kreider’s goal.
CHRIS KREIDER SHORTHANDED ON THE BREAKAWAY! #StanleyCup
Gustav Forsling completed Sam Bennett’s beautiful zone entry.
Sam Bennett with the deceptive feed, Gustav Forsling with the slick finish!
This game is tied! #StanleyCup
Anton Lundell gives the Panthers the lead in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/yoZVQ46wyq
And a few minutes later, Bennett capped off his fine evening’s work with a goal.
Have a night Sam Bennett. pic.twitter.com/LJNCokZLra
Alexis Lafrenière, who is on fire, closed the gap with seconds left in the game, but it was too late.
Overtime
– Blake Wheeler did not take part in the game.
According to the warm-up session, Blake Wheeler will be left out for the Rangers.
Filip Chytil on the first line with Kreider and Zibanejad.
– Wow.
Six shorthanded goals for the Rangers so far in the playoffs. https://t.co/hNh5ahi59M
– Scorers of the game.
