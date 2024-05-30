Alexis Lafrenière: the goal in his net at the start of the series “stung his pride”.Auteur: ewilson
For Alexis Lafrenière, the 2024 series may be the turning point of his young career. Yes, he had an excellent regular season, but he’s still very much involved in the playoffs, with much tighter play.
Not all young Rangers raise their game in the playoffs like Alexis Lafrenière:
It must be said that the Association Finals series got off to a very poor start for the former Océanic.
He scored the Panthers’ insurance goal in his own net in the first game of the series.
He says that the goal stung his client’s pride and just motivated him to work harder.
We see the Alexis of his junior years. – Olivier Fortier
His time in the NHL hasn’t been easy, but the Quebecer finally seems to have broken the logjam. In 82 regular-season games, he collected 57 points. And in the playoffs, he has almost a point a game (13 points in 14 games).
One thing’s for sure: next season will be an important one for Laffy. He’ll need to build on his excellent 2023-2024 season to earn a big contract. He will become a free agent (RFA) in July 2025.
– Finally points for Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.
