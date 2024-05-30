Alexis Lafrenière: the goal in his net at the start of the series “stung his pride”.

Tonight, the Rangers and Panthers battle it out in the all-important Game Five.The winner will push their opponents to the wire.

For Alexis Lafrenière, the 2024 series may be the turning point of his young career. Yes, he had an excellent regular season, but he’s still very much involved in the playoffs, with much tighter play.

In fact, Guillaume Latendresse admits that the Quebecer is the only youngster in New York playing inspired hockey during the spring tournament.Kaapo Kakko is one of those who disappoints.

It must be said that the Association Finals series got off to a very poor start for the former Océanic.

He scored the Panthers’ insurance goal in his own net in the first game of the series.

That goal bothered him. His agent Olivier Fortier confirmed this in an interview with TVA Sports.

He says that the goal stung his client’s pride and just motivated him to work harder.

We see the Alexis of his junior years. – Olivier Fortier

His time in the NHL hasn’t been easy, but the Quebecer finally seems to have broken the logjam. In 82 regular-season games, he collected 57 points. And in the playoffs, he has almost a point a game (13 points in 14 games).

His poor start to his big-league career has served him well, however. As his agent points out, it helped him to build a shell and not take everything for granted. Yes, his junior career was easy, but the NHL is a different game.

One thing’s for sure: next season will be an important one for Laffy. He’ll need to build on his excellent 2023-2024 season to earn a big contract. He will become a free agent (RFA) in July 2025.

For now, we can only rejoice at his enormous progress.

– Finally points for Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

– Quite a play.

