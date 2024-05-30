Don Waddell to decide Pascal Vincent’s future in Columbus very soon

A few days ago, Don Waddell left his position as GM in Carolina to become one in Columbus

The Blue Jackets’ future is in good hands. You can say anything about Waddell, but he’s managed to build a very consistent team, the Carolina Hurricanes.

But one future that’s a little less certain is that of Pascal Vincent, the Quebec head coach. But according to Hockey 360’s Pierre LeBrun, a decision from the new boss regarding Vincent’s future at the helm is imminent .

An imminent decision from Waddell on Vincenthttps://t.co/sMHKO1LdBm – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) May 31, 2024

The Quebecer was in the good graces of former GM Jarmo Kekalainen, but let’s not forget that he was somewhat the default coach following Mike Babcock’s departure.

Babcock left the team a few weeks before the start of camp, and his familiarity with the team was certainly a factor in Vincent’s hiring. He was an employee of the organization at the time…

What’s important to know is that, even though he’s under contract for next season, there’s a good chance Vincent won’t be back. His first season at the helm of the Jackets will not go down in history. At the end of 2023, his youth management was criticized and his club finished bottom of the overall standings. Yet Columbus certainly had higher expectations for the 2023-2024 season.

In short, we’ll see if he at least honors the two-year contract he signed last September. Will Waddell let him finish out his pact, or will he look to another head coach?

In Brief

If LeBrun is to be believed, the answer will be revealed very soon.

