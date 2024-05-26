Series in brief: Stars win another close game

I mentioned yesterday, after the New York Rangers’ big win, that all the games in these conference finals had been extremely close.

Well, that sequence of close games continued yesterday in Game 2 of the series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Here’s what happened.

After losing the first game of the series at home in the second overtime period, the Stars absolutely had to win last night’s Game #2 to avoid going to Edmonton trailing 0-2 in the series.

To do so, the Stars had to come out strong early in the game and quickly shake the Oilers.They did, but the problem was that the Oilers hit back just seconds later.

Connor Brown (yes, Connor Brown) responded to Jamie Benn’s goal with his second career playoff goal.

It’s worth noting that Connor McDavid was already flying down the ice at the start of the first period, when he recorded his highest career speed in a playoff game with a fine defensive rebound.

The NHL DataCast powered by AWS captured Connor McDavid recording his fastest skating speed in a #StanleyCup Playoffs game at 23.81 mph. Catch the NHL DataCast on @truTV & @SportsonMax during every game of the Western Conference Final.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NbxCMEtHGf pic.twitter.com/j46EKig2rx – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2024

We then had to wait until the third period to see a goal again, when Mason Marchment skilfully deflected Ryan Suter’s shot.

That goal ultimately proved to be the winner, as the Stars completed the scoring in an empty net.

Jake Oettinger, who was very good in his team’s victory, has recorded already at the age of 25, a 22ᵉ career playoff win, which ranks second in Stars history already. Wow.

His 22nd career playoff win at just 25 years old! Jake Oettinger has moved into sole possession of second on the @DallasStars‘ all-time #StanleyCup Playoffs wins list behind Ed Belfour! pic.twitter.com/zsAIGcwOSR – NHL (@NHL) May 26, 2024

Overtime

In short, it was another close game, with very few quality scoring chances.The series now moves to Edmonton, starting Monday at 8:30pm.The series is tied 1-1.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

The @DallasStars responded to a Game 1 loss with a victory in Game 2 for the sixth time since 2020 – tied with the Oilers for the most Game 2 victories following a loss over that span.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NbxCMEtHGf pic.twitter.com/7GnOEcWAUI – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2024

– Here are the top scorers from this game.

– On the schedule today: game three of the Rangers vs Panthers series, mid-afternoon.