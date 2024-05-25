Skip to content
News

Pascal Vincent’s job up for grabs with the arrival of Don Waddell

 Auteur: jwilliams
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Pascal Vincent’s job up for grabs with the arrival of Don Waddell
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
We learned today that the Columbus Blue Jackets and former Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell have officially agreed.

The latter decided last Friday to step down as GM of the Canes, a little over a week after their elimination in the second round of the playoffs.

The Blues Jackets have shown great interest in Waddell and are expected to offer him a position in hockey operations, but the precise role is not yet known.

Columbus still hasn’t found a GM for next season, but until that decision is made, John Davidson will fill the interim position.

With all this, the face of the Jackets’ personnel will change, and it could change even more.

Pascal Vincent’s position as head coach could be on the line, according to David Pagnotta, who remains curious about Vincent’s future with the team.

Not to say that Vincent isn’t doing a good job in Columbus, but the results just weren’t there this season, as Columbus posted a 27-43-12 record.

It must be said that this was his first NHL head coaching experience this year, so we can give him the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, Vincent has already been criticized for the playing time of the team’s young players.

Let’s just say it’s not ideal when your team is rebuilding, with many young players growing up within the organization.

You have to understand that playing time has to be earned, but limiting the use of your future stars to such an extent is rarely a good idea.

Besides, it’s not as if the youngsters aren’t playing well.

On the contrary, several veterans were outplayed by some of the youngsters in several games, and that caught the attention of a number of people this season, including Frank Seravalli and Aaron Portzline.

If all this is anything to go by, we can expect more changes this summer, and Pascal Vincent seems to be the most likely to leave on the Blue Jackets’ staff.

In gusto

– It’s a way of keeping your players focused on the game.

– Very interesting.

– Will Marner leave Toronto?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Puck Empire 👑 (@puckempire)

– Always touching when a moment like this happens.

– What could be better than a beautiful wave in Montreal?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content