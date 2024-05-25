Pascal Vincent’s job up for grabs with the arrival of Don Waddell

Columbus still hasn’t found a GM for next season, but until that decision is made, John Davidson will fill the interim position.
With all this, the face of the Jackets’ personnel will change, and it could change even more.
Pascal Vincent’s position as head coach could be on the line, according to David Pagnotta, who remains curious about Vincent’s future with the team.
Further to news that Don Waddell is joining the management team with the #CBJ… I’m curious as to the future of Head Coach Pascal Vincent. Some chatter the Blue Jackets could make a change at that position, as well.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 25, 2024
Not to say that Vincent isn’t doing a good job in Columbus, but the results just weren’t there this season, as Columbus posted a 27-43-12 record.
On the other hand, Vincent has already been criticized for the playing time of the team’s young players.
Let’s just say it’s not ideal when your team is rebuilding, with many young players growing up within the organization.
Besides, it’s not as if the youngsters aren’t playing well.
What’s the definition of doing the same thing over again expecting a different result https://t.co/CJ4XBUh0p6
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 6, 2023
If all this is anything to go by, we can expect more changes this summer, and Pascal Vincent seems to be the most likely to leave on the Blue Jackets’ staff.
