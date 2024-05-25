Pascal Vincent’s job up for grabs with the arrival of Don Waddell

The latter decided last Friday to step down as GM of the Canes , a little over a week after their elimination in the second round of the playoffs.The Blues Jackets have shown great interest in Waddell and are expected to offer him a position in hockey operations, but the precise role is not yet known.

Columbus still hasn’t found a GM for next season, but until that decision is made, John Davidson will fill the interim position.

With all this, the face of the Jackets’ personnel will change, and it could change even more.

Pascal Vincent’s position as head coach could be on the line, according to David Pagnotta, who remains curious about Vincent’s future with the team.

Further to news that Don Waddell is joining the management team with the #CBJ… I’m curious as to the future of Head Coach Pascal Vincent. Some chatter the Blue Jackets could make a change at that position, as well. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 25, 2024

Not to say that Vincent isn’t doing a good job in Columbus, but the results just weren’t there this season, as Columbus posted a 27-43-12 record.

It must be said that this was his first NHL head coaching experience this year, so we can give him the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, Vincent has already been criticized for the playing time of the team’s young players.

Let’s just say it’s not ideal when your team is rebuilding, with many young players growing up within the organization.

You have to understand that playing time has to be earned, but limiting the use of your future stars to such an extent is rarely a good idea.

Besides, it’s not as if the youngsters aren’t playing well.

What’s the definition of doing the same thing over again expecting a different result https://t.co/CJ4XBUh0p6 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 6, 2023

On the contrary, several veterans were outplayed by some of the youngsters in several games, and that caught the attention of a number of people this season, including Frank Seravalli and Aaron Portzline.

If all this is anything to go by, we can expect more changes this summer, and Pascal Vincent seems to be the most likely to leave on the Blue Jackets’ staff.

In gusto

– It’s a way of keeping your players focused on the game.

As a reminder to the Panthers players not to complain to the refs, photos of all the officials with the letters ‘STFU’ are on Florida’s bench (via @emilymkaplan) pic.twitter.com/9KD40LHAtl – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 25, 2024

– Very interesting.

– Will Marner leave Toronto?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

– Always touching when a moment like this happens.

I think it’s beautiful to see two brothers on screen together sharing their passion for boxing. Bravo to brothers @nik_martineau and @Antho_Martineau who share the screen for the very first time @TVASports! Bravo. pic.twitter.com/7i9lphiFaP – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 26, 2024

– What could be better than a beautiful wave in Montreal?