Pierre McGuire proposes Gerard Gallant and Larry Robinson as Habs assistants

The head coach of a team always plays a very important role.

He makes sure he gets the most out of the players available to him, and that’s not always easy. It rarely is, in fact.

However, we mustn’t forget the work of the coach’s assistants, who play a more specific role.

They are often in the coach‘s shadow, but they are just as important.

The Montreal Canadiens already have a good group of assistants, but you have to wonder whether the current group is the right one for the future.

Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire did another episode of The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test.

Pierre McGuire has an interesting name for a potential assistant coach in Montreal…

One of the topics of discussion was proposals for assistants to Martin St-Louis, should there be a change at that level.McGuire threw out an interesting name and believes Gerard Gallant could be a good candidate for the job.Gallant could be a great deputy to Martin St-Louis, and would be a welcome return to that position with the Habs.Since leaving the Habs in 2014, Gallant has been head coach for a total of eight years with the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers.He also won the Jack Adams, awarded to the best head coach of the year, in 2018 with Vegas, when he led his club to the Stanley Cup Final.

McGuire launched not only Gallant’s name, but Larry Robinson’s as well.

Robinson has won a total of nine Stanley Cups, three as a head coach and six as a player.

I think it’s fair to say he’s also one of the 10 best defensemen in history.

A differential of +722 is absolutely ridiculous.

In short, Robinson and Gallant would obviously be very good choices as assistants in Montreal, but we’d have to make room, as the group is currently full.

Will there be any coaching changes in Montreal this summer?

