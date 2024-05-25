Pierre McGuire proposes Gerard Gallant and Larry Robinson as Habs assistants

Pierre McGuire proposes Gerard Gallant and Larry Robinson as Habs assistantsAuteur: dmiller
He makes sure he gets the most out of the players available to him, and that’s not always easy. It rarely is, in fact.
However, we mustn’t forget the work of the coach’s assistants, who play a more specific role.
They are often in the coach‘s shadow, but they are just as important.
Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire did another episode of The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test.
Pierre McGuire has an interesting name for a potential assistant coach in Montreal… #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/s7Myr0agEw
– The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) May 25, 2024
McGuire launched not only Gallant’s name, but Larry Robinson’s as well.
I think it’s fair to say he’s also one of the 10 best defensemen in history.
In short, Robinson and Gallant would obviously be very good choices as assistants in Montreal, but we’d have to make room, as the group is currently full.
Breaking news
– It could be a game-changer tonight.
Stars’ expected lineup:
Hintz not ready yet.
Dellandrea in, Faksa out.
Marchment-Duchene-Pavelski
Benn-Seguin-Dadonov
Robertson-Johnston-Stankoven
Faksa-Steel-Smith
Harley-Heiskanen
Lindell-Tanev
Suter-Petrovic
Oettinger
– Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) May 25, 2024
– Too bad for the Voltigeurs.
The Voltigeurs lose Game 1 of the Memorial Cup! Your impressions of the game?
(: @OHLHockey) pic.twitter.com/WBk5zzaOHw
– RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2024
– The legend could be back in Pittsburgh.
View this post on Instagram
– What a pass from young Sam Dickinson in the first game of the Memorial Cup.
Sam Dickinson getting involved in @LondonKnights first #MemorialCup game with a nice assist on the opening goal! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/gN3kGsYkxH
– NHL Draft Prospects (@NHLDraftPros) May 25, 2024
– As dominant as ever.
Scottie Scheffler gets back in the title hunt with a 63https://t.co/t3zBYovIZ8
– RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2024
– It’s understandable.
Roland-Garros | Bianca Andreescu is nervous after an absence of nearly 10 months https://t.co/C5VHDv7XS6
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 25, 2024