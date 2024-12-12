Canadian: when the guys practice battles during training

Yesterday, when we looked at this, the theme of battles was important in the training.

First of all, we saw Arber Xhekaj and Lane Hutson pretend to fight. Let’s agree it would have been the end for the Sheriff if he had injured the American tornado during a practice fight, right?

Arber Xhekaj vs Lane Hutson.@TSN690 Arber joins us next

Right?We also saw that after training, it was to talk about the fight of Kaiden Guhle that the latter was interrupted by Michael Pezzetta , who improvised as a journalist for a few seconds.

But that’s not all.

Aside from the stunt with Hutson, we saw that Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj all practiced a bit more seriously their techniques for fighting on the ice.

They were with another man (who clearly wasn’t Georges Laraque) to do this.

Ever see practice fighting? I really like this. Always. Be. Prepared. Xhekaj, Pezzetta (what else is he doing???) and Struble.#GoHabGo v Penguins at 7 tonight LIVE on @TSN690 pic.twitter.com/rSvSTT1Dyk — Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) December 12, 2024

It’s not a bad thing to have a few things like that during a training. After all, the three players in the video are possibly the three guys most likely to fight.

I’m not sure that knowing two defensemen and a guy who never plays are the most likely to fight (it kills the rhythm to not play with six defensemen after a fight) for the CH… but that’s another debate.

Even if guys like Josh Anderson and Kaiden Guhle have fought recently and Struble along with Pezz are options, it remains that it’s mainly Xhekaj who is the tough guy on this subject.

In any case, he is the one that fans want to see when there’s trouble.

