Juraj Slafkovsky is greatly inspired by Marian Hossa

Juraj Slafkovsky made excellent progress in his second year in the NHL.After collecting just 10 points in 39 games before ending his rookie season last year, he has come on in leaps and bounds, especially in the second half of last season.He scored 20 goals and 30 assists in his first full big-league season.Although many had their doubts about what Slafkovsky could bring to the Montreal Canadiens in 2023-2024, some still believed in him, and that all that was needed was patience.

After all, a European player making the jump to the NHL at 18 doesn’t often have a stellar rookie season, as it takes some getting used to.

And this year, in particular, we’ve seen the young Slovak’s fine progress, game after game.

Slaf has silenced many detractors, but there is one in particular who has always believed in the Habs’ #20.

His name is Marian Hossa, a living hockey legend in Slovakia.The former Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks, among others, has long been a role model for hockey in Slovakia, but with the arrival of Slafkovsky, that could change.

Slaf owes some of his success to Hossa, however, as he always idolized the latter growing up and built his game on Hossa’s style, while retaining a personal touch.

This is what he told us in an interview, and the famous question was asked: Who’s your favorite player?

Slaf has everything it takes to succeed and have a great career: a lot of talent, a big frame, but above all, a desire to improve and learn more.With Hossa as his idol and childhood hero, he draws inspiration from one of the best in his position.

