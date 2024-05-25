Juraj Slafkovsky is greatly inspired by Marian Hossa

Juraj Slafkovsky is greatly inspired by Marian HossaAuteur: esmith
After all, a European player making the jump to the NHL at 18 doesn’t often have a stellar rookie season, as it takes some getting used to.
And this year, in particular, we’ve seen the young Slovak’s fine progress, game after game.
Slaf has silenced many detractors, but there is one in particular who has always believed in the Habs’ #20.
Slaf owes some of his success to Hossa, however, as he always idolized the latter growing up and built his game on Hossa’s style, while retaining a personal touch.
This is what he told us in an interview, and the famous question was asked: Who’s your favorite player?
Juraj Slafkovsky talks about his favourite player Marian Hossa pic.twitter.com/veKImkakPJ
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 25, 2024
