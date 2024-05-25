Rumor mill: Alex Ovechkin wants to finish his career in Russia

Rumor mill: Alex Ovechkin wants to finish his career in RussiaAuteur: esmith
Alex Ovechkin will be 39 at the start of next season. The Russian maverick, as good as he is, is nearing retirement, and it’s anyone’s guess when he’ll hang up his skates.
One suspects he has two seasons left in the NHL, his contract expiring at the end of the 2025-26 season. He wants to break Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record, and he’s only 42 short of it.
Former assistant coach Vladimir Fedosov told AIF that Alex Ovechkin said he would finish his hockey playing career with Dynamo Moscow.
We’ll have to wait and see, but Fedosov isn’t worried that the Russian will be able to play until he’s 45. All that remains to be seen is whether the forward will be able to return to Russia, or whether he has alienated the government…
We suspected the scorer would test the market this summer, but now TheFourthPeriod reports that two of Toffoli’s former teams would like to bring him back into the fold: the Kings and the Canucks.
These are the two teams Toffoli played for before arriving in Montreal. We don’t know what kind of contract he’s looking for, but there will be interest in a guy who can easily score 30 goals a season.
Will the Habs join Toffoli’s list of former teams interested in signing him, and if so, would he be interested in returning? We know he’s still representing the club today, after all…
After establishing himself as the Habs’ bête noire during his time in Ottawa, Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been doing a fine job with the Islanders for the past four years. He’s not a first-line center, but he plays good minutes and offers quality offensive production for a depth player.
We’ll keep you posted… but Patrick Roy’s team could be in for a bumpy ride this summer.
We'll be watching.
Pierre-Luc Dubois: his coach wants to help him out.
Please note.
On and on.
A true captain.
Sad news.
