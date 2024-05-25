Sven Andrighetto eliminates Canada at World Championship

Sven Andrighetto eliminates Canada at World ChampionshipAuteur: mgarcia
Sven Andrighetto scores the shootout winning goal in the 4th round of the shootout!
They advance to face Czechia in the gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/j8jUBLTQYR
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2024
This means that the last (current) Habs player with a chance of making the final, Kaiden Guhle, will play for bronze. Juraj Slafkovský and Cole Caufield have already been eliminated.
This means that the world’s major hockey powers (Canada, USA, Sweden, etc.) will all be absent from the final.
Switzerland vs. the Czech Republic for the gold medal tomorrow at #MensWorld… I love seeing that!
Other nations competing for top honours is proof that hockey is healthy! #IIHF
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 25, 2024
