Sven Andrighetto eliminates Canada at World Championship

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This afternoon, Canada and Switzerland faced off in the semi-finals of the World Championship. The winner would advance to the final, where they would face the Czech Republic for gold.

In the end, it was a certain Sven Andrighetto who scored the winning goal.

It was the winning goal for Switzerland.

A bit like the Turin Olympics in 2006, then, Switzerland surprises Canada in a match on the international stage.

This means that the last (current) Habs player with a chance of making the final, Kaiden Guhle, will play for bronze. Juraj Slafkovský and Cole Caufield have already been eliminated.

This means that the world’s major hockey powers (Canada, USA, Sweden, etc.) will all be absent from the final.

Seeing Switzerland and the Czech Republic cross swords in the final is a good sign for international hockey.

More details to come…

