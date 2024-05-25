Sven Andrighetto eliminates Canada at World Championship

Sven Andrighetto scores the shootout winning goal in the 4th round of the shootout! They advance to face Czechia in the gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/j8jUBLTQYR – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2024

This afternoon, Canada and Switzerland faced off in the semi-finals of the World Championship. The winner would advance to the final, where they would face the Czech Republic for gold.In the end, it was a certain Sven Andrighetto who scored the winning goal.It was the winning goal for Switzerland.A bit like the Turin Olympics in 2006, then, Switzerland surprises Canada in a match on the international stage.

This means that the last (current) Habs player with a chance of making the final, Kaiden Guhle, will play for bronze. Juraj Slafkovský and Cole Caufield have already been eliminated.

This means that the world’s major hockey powers (Canada, USA, Sweden, etc.) will all be absent from the final.

Switzerland vs. the Czech Republic for the gold medal tomorrow at #MensWorld… I love seeing that! Other nations competing for top honours is proof that hockey is healthy! #IIHF – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 25, 2024

Seeing Switzerland and the Czech Republic cross swords in the final is a good sign for international hockey.

More details to come…