2 points in 12 games: No, Mailloux should not be recalled by the CH

Logan Mailloux continues his development in Laval.He played five games with the Canadiens at the start of the season (and he did well), but he needs time before he becomes the defenseman that people think he can become.It is worth noting that he is having a great season in the American League with a total of 14 points in 19 games.The more time goes on, the closer he gets to the National Hockey League because he is making progress.But in the eyes of Pierre McGuire ( TSN 690 ), Mailloux is so good down there that he deserves the chance to be recalled by the Canadiens soon.

McGuire argues that Mailloux is “dominating” down in Laval… and that a stint in the National League could be a sort of reward for the young defenseman.

Would it hurt to recall Logan Mailloux to give him a chance to play a few games?Not necessarily.But where I get stuck is when I look at the statistics of the player in question over the past month.Mailloux is in one of his worst stretches since the beginning of his professional career: he has one goal and one assist in his last twelve games and he has a differential of -7 during that period.

For a guy who is supposed to be dominating…

Logan Mailloux had a great streak to start his season in Laval, but it has been quieter for a while now.

And that’s okay. The goal is not to criticize the young man… But seeing that he is not in the most glorious stretch of his career, I think the idea of recalling him is a bit unnecessary.

There is no hurry, after all.

Things are going well for the Canadiens (three wins in four games), the players up top are healthy, and on the other side, the Rocket – which is going through a tough stretch – needs its #1 defenseman to win.

Especially since we know the player’s potential. We saw him perform well at the beginning of the season in the NHL, particularly offensively (three points in five games)… and we know he has the tools to become an important player in Montreal in the near future.

In Brief

My point is this: let him develop in the best possible way.

