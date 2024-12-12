2 points in 12 games: No, Mailloux should not be recalled by the CH

2 points in 12 games: No, Mailloux should not be recalled by the CHMarc-Olivier Cook
McGuire argues that Mailloux is “dominating” down in Laval… and that a stint in the National League could be a sort of reward for the young defenseman.
McGuire: Mailloux is dominating with the Rocket
For a guy who is supposed to be dominating…
And that’s okay. The goal is not to criticize the young man… But seeing that he is not in the most glorious stretch of his career, I think the idea of recalling him is a bit unnecessary.
Things are going well for the Canadiens (three wins in four games), the players up top are healthy, and on the other side, the Rocket – which is going through a tough stretch – needs its #1 defenseman to win.
Especially since we know the player’s potential. We saw him perform well at the beginning of the season in the NHL, particularly offensively (three points in five games)… and we know he has the tools to become an important player in Montreal in the near future.
