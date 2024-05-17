Series highlights: Chris Kreider almost single-handedly eliminates the Hurricanes

Elias Pettersson gets two minutes for charging against Warren Foegele. pic.twitter.com/J3x1ZIK3Y8
First, the Rangers tried to end the Hurricanes’ comeback hopes, then the Oilers and Canucks played the fifth game of their series.
Here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit:
And clearly, the home side had the knife between their teeth, as they scored three of the game’s first four goals to take a 3-1 lead.
CANES STRIKE FIRST IN GAME 6 #StanleyCup
TWO-NOTHING CANES
THE FANS IN RALEIGH ALREADY FEELING A POTENTIAL GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/RXo6ea7uwj
OH MY, SEBASTIAN AHO! pic.twitter.com/LALgi0Yt7g
Even Jordan Martinook made a spectacular save to deny the Rangers a certain goal. More and more, the Canes looked destined to win…
MARTINOOK JUST SAVED A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/On3zh0IrFq
CHRISTOPHER JAMES KREIDER
His natural hatty in the third period has sent the @NYRangers to the Eastern Conference Final! #StanleyCup
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/YZUDraN3N7
Evander Kane opens the scoring in Game 5! pic.twitter.com/MWv3K4Bf0k
The end of the first saw a little more action. Carson Soucy brought both teams back to square one… before seeing Mattias Janmark restore the Oilers’ lead seconds later.
SOUCY BACK IN THE LINEUP, BACK ON THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/yh8xRvqqMS
OILERS BACK ON TOP JUST SECONDS LATER
MATTIAS JANMARK pic.twitter.com/neJLJ181ew
We’re tied up AGAIN!
Phillip Di Giuseppe pots one for the @Canucks! #StanleyCup
At the end of the period, we were treated to an extremely controversial sequence, as Elias Pettersson was sent to the dungeon for “charging the opponent”.
I’ll let you make up your own mind about that… but let’s just say it didn’t go down too well with everyone.
At the end of the third, the score was still 2-2… but J.T. Miller clearly didn’t feel like going into overtime: with 32 seconds to go, he threaded the needle to score the winning goal.
J.T. MILLER WITH 32 SECONDS LEFT IN THE THIRD
OH MY GOODNESS! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qnZjcgIMBt
They’ll have a chance to eliminate the Oilers tomorrow night in Edmonton.
Overtime
– Incredible.
THEY’RE THROWING HATS AT THE MSG WATCH PARTY FOR KREIDER pic.twitter.com/PXOp6GT5DO
– We’re trying to help him in Vancouver despite a (very) difficult series.
“LET’S GO PETEY!”
The @Canucks faithful are showing their support for Elias Pettersson. pic.twitter.com/eMpn5PTmlF
– Nice gesture.
Chris Kreider: A class act through and through #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/WapEm0rdwF
– Here’s the Rangers’ first goal, scored by Vincent Trocheck.
The Rangers get it RIGHT BACK off the Trocheck deflection pic.twitter.com/8S6dY9BfrR
– Oops.
Oh no, Nils! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/j9iVck4nZu
– Great company.
Only three Rangers have EVER scored 3 goals in a single playoff period…
Mark Messier
Wayne Gretzky
CHRIS KREIDER pic.twitter.com/sk2AsfsguL
– He wasn’t happy.
Hurricanes coach accuses Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad of selling crucial penalty: ‘Lot of extra ‘ https://t.co/l9cYD2VCfr pic.twitter.com/Vw8LiHlriF
– Top scorers of the night.
– Two games on the bill tonight.
- Panthers vs Bruins (7pm). Florida leads the series 3-2.
- Stars vs Avalanche (10pm). Dallas leads series 3-2.