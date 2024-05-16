Matvei Michkov: “We don’t know if we’ll ever see him,” says Daniel Brière

A year ago, Matvei Michkov was the talk of the town. The young Russian, on the verge of being drafted, was seen as a talented prospect whose situation in Russia meant he came with red flags.

Of course, with the Habs having the fifth pick in the draft, there was much debate in town… and in the end, Kent Hughes opted for David Reinbacher.

In the end, Michkov was selected seventh overall by the Flyers.

The Flyers are clearly excited to have a prospect of Michkov’s calibre in their organization… but during his visit to La Poche Bleue, Daniel Brière made a statement that reminds us of the risk associated with Michkov:

It’s really exciting to have a prospect like Mishkov in our pool… but we don’t know if we’ll ever see him. – Daniel Brière

“It’s exciting to have a prospect like Michkov in our pool, but we don’t know if we’ll ever see him!” – Daniel Brière @Lappy14 @thetender1987 pic.twitter.com/9NDQENZmI0 – La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) May 16, 2024

Brière also explains that with Mishkov in Russia, it’s difficult for him to be in contact with the prospect given that he’s owned by his team in Russia. So he can watch him play, but it’s hard to talk to him.

And in fact, it’s a reminder of why the Habs are one of a handful of teams who have opted not to select the young Russian.

That said, Brière’s comments are peculiar given that recent news about Michkov has been pretty good. In fact, there was talk of the kid making the leap to North America as early as this summer… and even if it hasn’t been confirmed, it was still a promising sign that he’s on his way to the NHL.

Has Brière heard less reassuring things behind the scenes, or is he simply being cautious? The question arises.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but while Michkov seems to be a question mark for his GM, David Reinbacher has already made his North American debut.

Take that for what it’s worth… but no matter how talented the kid is, it’s a good headache that Kent Hughes seems to have avoided.

In bursts

– That does seem to be the consensus these days.

SURVEY | The people want Lindstrom… or Iginla: https://t.co/4gJJnp2fVG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 16, 2024

– If he needed a rest, maybe skipping his turn wasn’t such a bad idea.

Les Amateurs de sports I Should @CanadiensMTL ‘s Samuel Montembeault have played in the World Hockey Championship?

Martin McGuire, Dany Dubé and @LangloisMario talk about it.https://t.co/QkmRQ1AakB – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 17, 2024

– Unbelievable.

Shaq Hyman arriving in the #34 Lakers jersey @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/PGhIWMTnyN – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 17, 2024

– Good listening.

– She’ll have plenty of time to get her act together.