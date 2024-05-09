Video: Jesperi Kotkaniemi at the heart of a fight

Here’s a phrase you won’t hear often: Jesperi Kotkaniemi has thrown down the gloves. But that’s what happened in the first period of Game 3 of the Rangers-Hurricanes series.

Jimmy Vesey of the Hurricanes got a little too close to the Hurricanes’ goalie after the whistle and was visited by three Carolina players, including KK!

Vesey, faced with adversity, decided to throw down the gloves and the only Hurricanes player to do the same was Kotkaniemi, who seemed more determined than ever to serve up a beating to the Rangers player.The two players were able to exchange a few blows, but the referees quickly intervened.

Here’s the fight sequence:

There’s no love lost between the Rangers and the Canes via @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/OczM56ehSD – BarDown (@BarDown) May 9, 2024

We’ve hardly ever seen KK fight in the NHL, except this isn’t the first time he’s done it. He had fought once in a Canadiens uniform and once with the Hurricanes.

Alexey Toropchenko in 2022. He was dominant in that one!

His first fight, in a Habs uniform, was against Robert Hagg of the Flyers in 2020.His second fight was against

Don’t expect to see Kotkaniemi throwing down the gloves very often, but it’s always fun to see a frailer player get involved in the physical game.

