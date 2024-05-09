Video: Jesperi Kotkaniemi at the heart of a fight

Video: Jesperi Kotkaniemi at the heart of a fightAuteur: mjohnson
Here’s a phrase you won’t hear often: Jesperi Kotkaniemi has thrown down the gloves. But that’s what happened in the first period of Game 3 of the Rangers-Hurricanes series.
Jimmy Vesey of the Hurricanes got a little too close to the Hurricanes’ goalie after the whistle and was visited by three Carolina players, including KK!
Here’s the fight sequence:
There’s no love lost between the Rangers and the Canes
We’ve hardly ever seen KK fight in the NHL, except this isn’t the first time he’s done it. He had fought once in a Canadiens uniform and once with the Hurricanes.
Don’t expect to see Kotkaniemi throwing down the gloves very often, but it’s always fun to see a frailer player get involved in the physical game.
