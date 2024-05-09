Georges Laraque’s son drafted into the WHL

Does the name Marcus Laraque ring a bell?Obviously, the link is easy to make with his family name.

We’re talking about the son of Georges (Laraque), who played for the Canadiens and has been a fixture in the media world for many years.

I mention Marcus because today we learned that he’s been drafted into the WHL.

Marcus Laraque is a right-handed forward…

But we’re talking about a kid with an imposing frame at 6’4′ and 181 pounds.

He is Georges Laraque’s son, after all… And Marcus has his father’s genetics :

Proud of Seattle’s selection of Marcus Laraque in the WHL, 79 auction pick,he’s a talented 15-year-old 6″4 forward. He was a catalyst in the last U15 series in AB, he has a high ceiling, future impact player in WHL or USHL. @GeorgesLaraque pic.twitter.com/kdqWyeF2iK – David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) May 9, 2024

Georges’ son was selected with the 79th overall pick in the WHL draft, and it was the Seattle Thunderbirds who chose him.

He’s just turned 15… and he’s going to be an interesting WHL prospect if things click in Seattle.

Because even though Marcus Laraque is a big guy, he’s capable of producing offensively.

He scored 40 points (13 goals) in 28 games this season with HC Edmonton U15…

In other words, he’s been dominant playing with players his own age.

It’s always cool to see the son of a former NHL player making his mark in the hockey world, and obviously, Marcus Laraque’s performance will be one to watch.

I can’t wait to see if he can match his father’s style of play as he moves on to the next level…

In brief

– No?

– I miss him.

Do you ever think about Carey Price with the Habs & just get chills pic.twitter.com/pfqmJTFz3b – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 9, 2024

– Oh.

Kris Knoblauch mentions that Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique are “day to day”. – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) May 9, 2024

– Not good.