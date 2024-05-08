Series wrap-up: Avalanche come from behind 0-3 to win in overtime

The @Avalanche needed overtime and the @NYRangers needed double overtime as both clubs came out with the win in their Second Round series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xzzD5mmO53 pic.twitter.com/Ac1r9sLtzX – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 8, 2024

Avalanche come from behind 0-3 to win in overtime

Last night, two second-round series were presented.The Rangers could double their lead against the Hurricanes, while the Stars and Avalanche began a seven-game series.Here are the results:

After the first period in Game 1 of the Dallas-Colorado series, the visitors’ chances were looking pretty slim.

Two-man advantage three-goal lead thanks to Jamie Benn pic.twitter.com/iZ3bVhmuek – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 8, 2024

Valeri Nichushkin gets one back for the Avs pic.twitter.com/n9eFFIBJV2 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 8, 2024

CALE MAKAR Here come the Avs pic.twitter.com/QN7faorghP – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 8, 2024

WOOD WINS IT Miles Wood makes a strong move to the net and scores the @SportChek overtime winner for the @Avalanche, who erase a 3-0 deficit to take Game 1! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/yWgoohWrKX – NHL (@NHL) May 8, 2024

GEORGIEV HIGHWAY ROBBERY IN OT! pic.twitter.com/IDNG5y9cHu – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 8, 2024

The Stars put their foot on the gas, scoring three goals to take a 3-0 lead.After that, it was all Avalanche.Thanks to goals from Valeri Nichuchkin, Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, overtime was necessary.And in overtime, Miles Wood sealed the win for his team. 4-3 victory.Before that goal, Alexandar Georgiev kept his team in the game.In overtime, he frustrated Tyler Seguin.The two teams return to action on Thursday night, 9:30pm, in Dallas.Colorado leads the series 1-0.

Igor Shesterkin unbeatable and the Rangers ahead 2-0: the Hurricanes are in trouble…

It wasn’t a short or easy game, but the Rangers finally got the better of the Hurricanes yesterday in double overtime.

Final score: 4-3.Vincent Trocheck was the hero in overtime.

But the real hero wasn’t Trocheck, it was Igor Shesterkin, who was simply sensational.

A special performance from Igor Shesterkin delivers a Game 2 victory for the @NYRangers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/q5CeuVSQZQ – NHL (@NHL) May 8, 2024

He stopped 54 of the 57 shots fired at him.Jacob Trouba also made a splash, but unlike his teammates, he made a fool of himself.Trying to pulverize Martin Necas, he pulverized himself in the bay window.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate this screenshot :

News from Jesperi Kotkaniemi: he played only 9:15 in an 87-minute game.Carolina will have to win four of the first five games if it wants to stay alive.

At least, they’ll be back in action on Thursday at 7pm.

Overtime

New York leads 2-0.

– On lottery day, Alexis Lafrenière scored two goals.

LAFRENIERE BACKDOOR BANDIT FOR HIS 2ND OF THE GAME

pic.twitter.com/ep4jn2xl54 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 8, 2024

– A strong game for Makar, Artemi Panarin and Sebastian Aho.

– One series continues and another begins.