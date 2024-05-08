Series wrap-up: Avalanche come from behind 0-3 to win in overtime

The @Avalanche needed overtime and the @NYRangers needed double overtime as both clubs came out with the win in their Second Round series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xzzD5mmO53 pic.twitter.com/Ac1r9sLtzX
After the first period in Game 1 of the Dallas-Colorado series, the visitors’ chances were looking pretty slim.
Two-man advantage three-goal lead thanks to Jamie Benn pic.twitter.com/iZ3bVhmuek
Valeri Nichushkin gets one back for the Avs pic.twitter.com/n9eFFIBJV2
CALE MAKAR
Here come the Avs pic.twitter.com/QN7faorghP
AVS TIE IT, AVS TIE IT
This game is NOT over yet! #StanleyCup
WOOD WINS IT
Miles Wood makes a strong move to the net and scores the @SportChek overtime winner for the @Avalanche, who erase a 3-0 deficit to take Game 1! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/yWgoohWrKX
GEORGIEV HIGHWAY ROBBERY IN OT! pic.twitter.com/IDNG5y9cHu
Igor Shesterkin unbeatable and the Rangers ahead 2-0: the Hurricanes are in trouble…
It wasn’t a short or easy game, but the Rangers finally got the better of the Hurricanes yesterday in double overtime.
VINCENT TROCHECK IS THE OVERTIME HERO!!
But the real hero wasn’t Trocheck, it was Igor Shesterkin, who was simply sensational.
A special performance from Igor Shesterkin delivers a Game 2 victory for the @NYRangers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/q5CeuVSQZQ
TROUBA PLANE pic.twitter.com/wEAWKe4ogq
Let’s take a moment to appreciate this screenshot :
At least, they’ll be back in action on Thursday at 7pm.
– On lottery day, Alexis Lafrenière scored two goals.
LAFRENIERE BACKDOOR BANDIT FOR HIS 2ND OF THE GAME
pic.twitter.com/ep4jn2xl54
– A strong game for Makar, Artemi Panarin and Sebastian Aho.
– One series continues and another begins.