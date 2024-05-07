Sharks: Macklin Celebrini to join a (very) strong group of young forwards

It’s been a few hours since the NHL lottery ended. In the end, as expected, the Sharks got the first pick, and no team moved.

The famous “leak” this afternoon, which placed the Utah team in second place, was therefore false. It wasn’t necessarily a surprise when you know how the process works, but it circulated nonetheless.

We note in particular that the top-6 will be made up of the same six teams as last year. The only difference is that the Sharks, who were drafted fourth last year, will be drafted first. The Blackhawks, Ducks and Blue Jackets have dropped one place, while the Habs and Utah (who were in Arizona last year) have retained their positions.

On the other hand, we’ve talked about the targets for the Habs’ pick and the Senators’ situation… but the Sharks deserve to be talked about too.

With Macklin Celebrini joining a group of young forwards that already includes Will Smith, Quentin Musty, William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau, David Edström and Mike Hoffman Filip Bystedt, it’s clear that the Sharks already have a lot of talent up front.

Celebrini, Smith, Musty… that’s a nice forward base to build around. – Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) May 7, 2024

In recent weeks, the idea of the Blackhawks snapping up Celebrini to recreate a Toews/Kane duo has been the talk of the town, but with Celebrini and Smith, the Sharks will have two very solid center forwards to build around.

Add in all the other forwards previously mentioned, and the club’s top-6 won’t be a problem for a long time (if everyone reaches their full potential, of course).

And that’s not even counting the fact that the club also has the 14th pick in the draft by virtue of the trade that sent Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh. The Sharks can add another forward with this pick, or solidify their defensive brigade, which isn’t as well-stocked as the forward group.

The other great thing about Celebrini heading to San Jose is that he’s almost a “local” player for the Sharks. The kid hails from Vancouver (which isn’t far from California), but played for the Sharks Junior when he was 14.

There are people in the organization who almost consider him a “local talent”, at least.

Someone with the Sharks said weeks ago that drafting Macklin Celebrini would mean a lot because Celebrini, who is from Vancouver, played for the Jr Sharks and that would make him the closest thing to a local talent they could take with the first pick. – Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) May 7, 2024

What’s not such a great story, however, is that for the second year in a row, it’s a team that tanked hard that is rewarded with the first pick. The lottery system is designed to avoid such situations, but after the Blackhawks last year (who moved up two spots, but sold their team aggressively), the Sharks are rewarded for the same reason a year later.

In 2021-22, the Habs finished last and got the first pick, but that was mainly because their entire core was dismantled at once with injuries to Carey Price and Shea Weber (and almost the entire team during the season) and the departure of Phillip Danault. The context wasn’t the same, let’s say.

In fact, seeing Chicago get Connor Bedard last year and seeing San Jose get Celebrini this year is likely to encourage teams to tank even more. And in the end, it’s the NHL that’s going to pay the price, because it’s going to create teams that won’t be competitive… given that the strategy works.

Most “deserved”: Columbus Most easily accepted: Anaheim Most Oh No Everyone’s Gonna Tank So Hard After Two In A Row of These: San Jose Most conspiratorial: Utah Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burniest: Chicago – Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 7, 2024

Obviously, there’s no simple solution to such a complicated problem… but the Sharks played by the rules anyway, so it’s hard to blame them.

And at least Celebrini seems happy to be playing there. We wish him success with the many young forwards in town… and with the millions of dollars that will be paid to players who no longer play in town in the coming years.

“If I’m fortunate enough to get drafted there, I’d be very lucky.” Macklin Celebrini chats about a potential future with the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/oP0Mu4emS3 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2024

In bursts

– Still.

The @SanJoseSharks actually won the 1st three draft lottery draws. The @NHLBlackhawks won the 4th drawing for the second overall pick. First time in NHL Draft Lottery history they had one redraw, let alone two. – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 7, 2024

– A mock draft in which the Habs go down to the draft… to take Tij Iginla.

NHL Mock Draft 2024: Macklin Celebrini to Sharks as we pick for every lottery team – The Athletic https://t.co/pvGSQMmHXE – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 8, 2024

– Oh boy.

“He’s not someone who necessarily believes you can improve. He’s already told me straight to my face that someone who plays on the short-handed doesn’t get better!”@Rous_ant has doubts about signing Travis Green in Ottawa https://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8 pic.twitter.com/XayntPxG3E – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 8, 2024

– Love this.

There are a lot of good shortstops out there. And that’s good. https://t.co/tlpXv3hYIl – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 8, 2024

– Not strong.