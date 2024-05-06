Skip to content
“People see us as Gods”: Marner missed an opportunity to keep his mouth shut

 Auteur: jwilliams
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Leafs were eliminated in seven games against the Bruins.

It’s the same old story in Toronto…

And once again, the guys can’t look in the mirror and take the blame.

I say this because William Nylander talked about his and Auston Matthews’ absence during the series, which we all agree didn’t help matters against the Bruins…

I say this because Matthews said he was “very” sick and had to miss some games after receiving a “weird” hit

But I say this mainly because Mitch Marner had the nerve to tell reporters that the players in Toronto are “seen as Gods” and that it’s normal for fans to be disappointed with the team’s performance.

What an ordeal…

All the more so since if there’s one player who’s had a tough series, it’s him:

It’s as if it’s never the players’ fault over there, and that’s what really bothers me.

Because at the end of the day, the guys aren’t able to put on their panties and admit in front of the media that they should have given more.

Ilya Samsonov, on the other hand, said out loud what many were thinking: he knows he could be better.

And he said it, in front of the cameras:

We don’t know what’s going to happen with the Leafs, but Brad Treliving is likely to have a big summer.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Ilya Samsonov all shared their interest in staying in the Queen City during their respective reviews… But at some point, the decision has to come from the top.

We’ve been seeing for years how the famous top-4 doesn’t work in Toronto, but the Leafs are still stubbornly trusting it.

To hear John Tavares talk, you’d think the big boys would be back next year because Treliving wants the guys to “push together” to become better:

Being a Habs fan has become more difficult in recent years.

At least, it has been since the team’s run to the finals in the summer of 2021.

But when we compare ourselves, we take comfort. In Toronto, things are really tough… and they have a lot of work to do to get out of the hole.

In gusto

– Of note:

– Yikes.

– The idea is a good one.

Nice !

