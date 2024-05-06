Skip to content
Slaf went to see the Americans practicing… And Zegras took the opportunity to give him a hug!

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Juraj Slafkovsky will be defending Slovakia’s colors at the World Championships.

The young man has arrived on site, and he looks happy to be there.

It must be great to be back with his compatriots:

At the tournament, the Slovaks will cross swords with the Americans, and it’s going to be special because Slaf will have the chance to play against Cole Caufield.

The two played on the same line for most of last season in Montreal… But playing one against the other is different.

Slaf went to see Caufield at the Americans’ practice this morning, and it led to a rather unexpected scene.

I say that because Trevor Zegras greeted the Habs player with a hug, as if they’d been chums for years.

Clearly, the two guys have great chemistry:

Obviously, there are ties between Zegras and the Habs because we’ve been talking for months about the possibility of him ending up in Montreal.

But there’s one thing we agree on: just because a Habs player spends time with another player doesn’t mean he’s going to play for the Habs at all costs.

Remember last summer, when Dubois was the talk of the town and was spotted chatting with Cole Caufield on a boat?

Jack Hughes was there too:

All in all, it’s cool to see because it shows just how much brotherhood there is in the National League.

The guys want to have fun at the end of the day, and that’s just fine.

Still, with all that’s been said about Zegras playing for the Habs… It seems like the timing of his hug with Slaf is weird.

Even if it might mean nothing at the end of the day.

