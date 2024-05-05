Skip to content
Matthew Tkachuk: We all knew the Leafs would lose in the first round

 Auteur: jwilliams
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the series.

As for the Florida Panthers, after eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, the team has the chance to enjoy seven days off before facing the Bruins.

In fact, the first game of the series takes place next Monday, May 6.

One of the Panthers’ stars, Matthew Tkachuk, is looking forward to the match-up.

He’s known as a big talker, and he’s never afraid to speak his mind.

At a team press conference, Tkachuk answered a question in a way that sounded like he was insulting Toronto fans:

“Not to come off mean, but I think we all knew the series was going to Boston the way this series was going. We knew Boston was going to win one way or another.” – Matthew Tkachuk

While that sounds like an insult, I don’t think it was intentional on the American’s part.

Taking both teams on paper, aside from depth at center and pure talent at forward, every other aspect of the game was in Boston’s favor.

Jim Montgomery’s team had more depth, both offensively and defensively, a much better tandem in front of the net, and a much better defensive brigade.

Frankly, I’m surprised the series didn’t end before Game 7, especially with the absences of William Nylander and Auston Matthews.

Big changes are in store for Toronto, both in the line-up and in management.

One thing’s for sure: the stage is set for the second-round playoff match-up between the Panthers and Bruins.

It should be a great series.

