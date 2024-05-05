Knee injury: Ivan Demidov will not undergo surgery

Like every year, the NHL amateur draft is the talk of the town, especially when the Montreal Canadiens draft in the top-5, as has been the case in the last two years.

Before the famous lottery, the Habs would have drafted fifth, but we’ll find out who will draft where next Tuesday, May 7.

NEWS: Ivan Demidov is recovering well from his knee injury sustained in the MHL Finals. He will not require surgery. He’s expected to be back on his feet before the draft, so he’ll be able to train without restrictions for the upcoming season. @TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 5, 2024

We know that the Tricolore urgently needs players like Cayden Lindstrom, Tij Iginla and Ivan Demidov up front.Macklin Celebrinilikely to come out on top, but after that, nothing is certain.Demidov has the best chance of coming second, but his knee injury in April may scare off some scouts.However, according to Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports, Demidov will not have to undergo surgery for this injury and should be back to full health before the draft.

This rapid rehabilitation of his injury may well enable him to get back on the skates before the draft, and that’s only beneficial for the young Russian forward.

A deep dive on the Canadiens offseason and the process of trying to open a competitive window. There are many possibilities and several factors to juggle and manage, but one overall premise will guide all of it. They will trust the process. https://t.co/jX2pyp5BkL – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) May 2, 2024

As Martineau points out in his tweet, there will be no restrictions on his summer training sessions, which will be a great help to his development.As recently reported, and as detailed in this article by Arpon Basu , Demidov turned down an extension in Russia, so his contract will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.Unfortunately, we can expect his club, SKA St-Petersburg, not to give him much playing time next year, given that he wants to make the leap to North America.

Also according to Basu’s article, the Habs are reportedly very interested in the Russian’s services, but unless he moves up in the standings, either through the lottery or a trade, there’s little chance of him moving down the Habs rankings.

Should the Habs remain in fifth place, would you make a trade involving the fifth pick and a young defenseman (and possibly a draft pick) for the second overall?Or would the Habs have to draft the best player available at that pick?

