“DJ Smith is an underrated trainer”.

DJ Smith spent four full seasons as head coach of the Ottawa Senators.The result?

Under his stewardship, the Sens missed the playoffs four seasons in a row… despite all the talent on the Ottawa roster.

But with so many coaches being fired over the past few weeks, Smith’s name could be back in the news soon enough.

At least, that’s what Andy Strickland, who covers the Blues in St. Louis, said on Twitter.

Strickland says that if the Kings lose tonight to the Oilers (the series is 3-1 to Edmonton), Smith’s name will be one to watch in LA because, in his eyes, we’re talking about an “underrated” coach:

If the #LaKings lose tonight a spotlight will shine on DJ Smith. Underrated coach coming out of a dysfunctional operation. Did great work with the young talent in Ottawa. Not long ago was considered one of the hottest up and coming asst coaches in the #NHL. Many feel strongly… – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 1, 2024

I’ll be the first to say that the Senators’ failures don’t rest entirely on Smith’s shoulders, because he wasn’t the one on the ice during the games…

But it’s the fact that he’s never been able to take his club to the playoffs that bothers me.

What’s worse? The Senators never won more than 40 games with Smith when he was the team’s pilot.

Jim Hiller was named interim head coach of the Kings last February, following the firing of Todd McLellan.

But Hiller’s position is far from guaranteed, given that the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and expectations were high at the start of the season.

That said… Does DJ Smith have what it takes to lead this club to the top?

Does he have what it takes to “relaunch” the career of Pierre-Luc Dubois, who had his worst season since joining the NHL after signing an eight-year, $68 million contract last summer?

You have to ask these questions. In fact, they’re questions Kings management will have to ask themselves.

