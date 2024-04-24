Claude Julien wants to return to the NHL

Julien openly told the Leafs Nation podcast that he feels up to the task, but that this wasn’t necessarily the case in recent years.

I’d be ready to come back under the right circumstances. I have no doubts about that. I feel full of energy again. When I watch certain games and teams, I tell myself I have the right answers. – Claude Julien

He had to rest to regain his energy, but now feels he can help an NHL club:TVA Sports also wrote an article on the subject:

It’s funny… But Claude Julien says this while the Senators are looking for a coach for next season.

Hard to believe it’s a coincidence!

Julien’s name has been linked to that of the Sens a few times because he had a good relationship with Pierre Dorion.

On the other hand, he may be the perfect guy for the Sens because he’s well-known in Ottawa (he coached the Hull Olympiques in 96-97), he’s bilingual… And he’s got a dog.

We’re talking about a passionate coach who’s already won the Stanley Cup and who can make an impact in the room if the guys don’t play the way he wants them to.

That’s exactly what the Senators need… Because they’re young, they’re poorly coached and we’re seeing the results.

All this to say that I won’t fall off my chair if the Sens call up the former Tricolore pilot.

In bursts

The fit is there, in any case.

– Whew. Good question!

– Really?

Ducks likely to name captain prior to next season:https://t.co/oEItZgpTGV – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 24, 2024

– Can’t wait to see it.

Jake Oettinger has made a habit of rebounding from a loss in the #StanleyCup Playoffs with the @DallasStars. Will he do so again in Game 2? Find out at 9:30 p.m. ET on @espn, @TVASports 2 and SN360.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jaO1PrvuJg pic.twitter.com/AUYKHNSNyF – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 24, 2024

– What’s going on?

Pitchers keep getting hurt in MLB. https://t.co/SPzXImLaag – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 24, 2024

– Go Shapo !