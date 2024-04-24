Cayden Lindstrom wants to play in a Montreal-like environment

With the news in San Jose today, that’s now 16 NHL head coaching changes since the end of last season.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 24, 2024
Cayden Lindstrom wants to play in a Montreal-like environmentAuteur: sjones
Backin February, he said he loved the “craziness” of the fans in town…
And with just over two months to go before the draft, he’s back at it again, saying he wants to play in an environment like Montreal.
As Marco D’Amico (Montreal Hockey Now) reported in an article, Lindstrom openly said he likes the possibility of being drafted by the Habs because he likes markets where there’s pressure to perform.
“It would be an honor,” he said of being selected by the Habs….
Source: https://t.co/dQHEHcWc1F
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 24, 2024
We agree that he wasn’t going to say he’d hate to be drafted by the Habs. Lindstrom needs to give himself the best chance of breaking into the top-5, and that’s not how it’s going to happen.
On the other hand, it shows he’s confident in himself, and that’s something that’s important to Montreal management.
That said, Lindstrom likes big moments, he wants the cameras to follow him… He also has the same mentality as Jacob Fowler, in a way.
The Habs – if nothing changes after the lottery – will be talking again at No. 5 in the next draft, and there’s a good chance Lindstrom will still be available when the executives step up to the podium to announce their pick.
Kent Hughes has said he wants to add raw talent and size to his roster, and that’s exactly what Cayden Lindstrom (6’4′ and 215 pounds) can offer an NHL club.
But it’s mainly when I see the young man’s attitude that I think he could really interest Kent Hughes and his assistants…
In Brief
– Ayoye…
– Great news.
Samuel Savoie signs contract with @NHLBlackhawks affiliate @goicehogs #HuskiesRN #LaVilleEstHuskies https://t.co/B9Co9RQXii
– Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (@HuskiesRn) April 24, 2024
– Can he keep the momentum going?
In the absence of several forwards, Mason Toye seized his chance, scoring the game’s first goal on Saturday! #CFMTL
His /10 performance? pic.twitter.com/3S1bFj6wBG
– KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) April 24, 2024
– Coming up.
Nadal at Roland Garros only if he “feels ready enough “: https://t.co/GH4pKpyRvB
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 24, 2024