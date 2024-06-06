Trevor Zegras: “How come the Ducks want to trade him?”Auteur: esmith
And on that subject, should the Habs fail to land Zegras, it wouldn’t be everyone who’d be disappointed.
After all, for all the Michel Bergeron’s who want to see Zegras in Montreal(he reminds him of Mike Ribeiro’s talent), there are also people who see red flags in his case.
Of the lot? Alain Crête.
According to what the veteran journalist told RDS yesterday, going after Trevor Zegras would be a mistake. He doesn’t want to see the Habs touch this guy, who comes with problems.
What he asked himself at the 5 to 7 was why the Ducks want to give up on him. If he’s so talented, why would Anaheim want to let him go at such a young age?
That’s why Alain Crête doesn’t want the Habs to touch him after he’s been talking to people.
The more we read on the subject, the more unlikely it seems that the Habs will acquire his services this summer. Things can always change, but don’t hold your breath.
Breaking news
– Of note.
Fans have two weeks to vote for their favorite name: https: //t.co/l9NxpVuLmF pic.twitter.com/iqOhspcXcs
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 6, 2024
– The Habs do their homework.
Levschunov says he’s felt a “big interest” from the Blackhawks all season long.
“We’ve talked very often this year,” he told me.
He spoke to the Habs for the first time here at the Combine.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 6, 2024
– This might help.
Considering his performance and Toronto’s anemic offense, it should have been done already. https://t.co/6oo5pkO53O
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 6, 2024
– The Edmonton folks are baffled. [98.5 FM]
– He also met with the Canadiens.
Cole Eiserman:
“Yes, I definitely consider myself in the same category as Celebrini and Demidov in terms of skill.”
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 6, 2024
– Good question.
Free Puck | What’s a tenth overall pick worth? https://t.co/X0zXedw0bf
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 6, 2024