Skip to content
News

Trevor Zegras: “How come the Ducks want to trade him?”

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Trevor Zegras: “How come the Ducks want to trade him?”
Credit: Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Martin Necas and Trevor Zegras are two names that are circulating in Montreal right now. Both players are likely to change address during the off-season.

Especially Martin Necas, to tell the truth.

The more time passes, the more we realize that the Habs might not have what it takes to dance with the Hurricanes, and might not be willing to give what it takes to waltz with the Ducks.

And on that subject, should the Habs fail to land Zegras, it wouldn’t be everyone who’d be disappointed.

After all, for all the Michel Bergeron’s who want to see Zegras in Montreal(he reminds him of Mike Ribeiro’s talent), there are also people who see red flags in his case.

Of the lot? Alain Crête.

According to what the veteran journalist told RDS yesterday, going after Trevor Zegras would be a mistake. He doesn’t want to see the Habs touch this guy, who comes with problems.

What he asked himself at the 5 to 7 was why the Ducks want to give up on him. If he’s so talented, why would Anaheim want to let him go at such a young age?

We know that the Ducks have had contract problems with him, but he still has two years left on his contract before he becomes an RFA again. That said, we also know that his attitude is the talk of the town, for better or for worse.

That’s why Alain Crête doesn’t want the Habs to touch him after he’s been talking to people.

The more we read on the subject, the more unlikely it seems that the Habs will acquire his services this summer. Things can always change, but don’t hold your breath.

Breaking news

– Of note.

– The Habs do their homework.

– This might help.

– The Edmonton folks are baffled. [98.5 FM]

– He also met with the Canadiens.

– Good question.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content