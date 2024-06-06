Ivan Demidov: the Canadian will meet him in Florida

Two of the most popular names for the Canadiens in the upcoming draft are Cayden Lindstrom and Ivan Demidov.

Both guys aren’t Macklin Celebrini and aren’t perfect candidates, but they’re still big hockey players who can be game-changers for their next team.

They’re possibly two of the three best forwards available.

However, in both cases, there are questions that need to be asked on the part of the Habs. Lindstrom’s injuries and the uncertainty surrounding Demidov’s Russian factor, which is hard to see/contact, are at the heart of the questioning.

For Lindstrom, it’s pretty simple: he’s at the NHL combine in Buffalo. He’ll be able to answer the Habs’ questions.

But Demidov isn’t there. Like many Russians, he’s not in Buffalo right now. Instead, he’s in Florida recovering from an injury that shouldn’t leave any marks.

But now we learn, via Arpon Basu (at BPM Sports) and Kevin Dubé (on Twitter) that Demidov will be in a position to talk to NHL teams next month in Florida.

Actually, the reports are that he is in Miami for his rehab and will meet with teams during Milstein camp. He is not skipping interviews, he is just not in Buffalo. – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 6, 2024

In reality, several of agent Dan Miltsein’s Russian clients will be available.

It’s logical to assume that the talented Demidov will be able to find a way to talk to the teams. He’s in North America during draft month and wants to play in the NHL as early as 2025: he had to be made available.

The Habs can talk to him about his injuries, his vision, his goals and ask him about his style of play. They’ll also be able to grill him, as they like to do with prospects.

That’s the Habs’ recipe…

Sacha Boisvert, on his interview with MTL: “More intense than many others, yes. There are a lot of people in the room. At one point, the psychologist sat on the end of his chair to challenge me with his gaze. I did the same. He realized he wasn’t going to have me.” – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 6, 2024

Sacha Boisvert, on the pressure of playing in a market like Montreal: “Pressure? Having to put bread on the table for your family, that’s pressure! Me, I play hockey and I have fun. No pressure in that!” – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 6, 2024

Sam Dickinson: Thinks he can be NHL-ready next year after a good summer of training. -Will meet the Habs soon. -Would pair well with Logan Mailloux if selected by MTL. -Compares his game to Miro Heiskanen’s. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 6, 2024

