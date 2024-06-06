The Canadian confirms the arrival of a documentary series on its reconstruction

A few months ago, it was reported that the Canadiens were planning to present a behind-the-scenes documentary . It was a scoop from Jean Trudel.At the time, there was talk of a 24CH-style concept under a different name.

This morning, the Habs confirmed that this would be the case and that JT was right. The club issued a press release stating that “La reconstruction: au coeur des Canadiens de Montréal” will land on Crave later in 2024.

Coming soon to Crave: an original documentary series on the Canadiens Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/eDWwaoFpQR – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 6, 2024

Basically, over the course of eight one-hour episodes, Canadiens fans will be able to see what happened during the 2023-2024 season.

Of course, this will be done under the Habs’ watch, so we won’t see everything. That said, we can expect to see elements that aren’t usually available publicly.

From the locker room to the executive offices, cameras have captured never-before-seen moments of the inner workings of our organization. – France Margaret Bélanger

As Anthony Marcotte points out, Crave’s people also went to see the Rocket in Laval at the end of the season to take some images for the Canadiens’ project.

This is going to be interesting. Crave’s team came to Laval to tour at the end of the season too. https://t.co/q1tjiG8I3K – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) June 6, 2024

Interesting stuff.

Fans can listen to the project in French or English. Marc-André Grondin and George Stroumboulopoulos will provide narration in both languages.

The club’s documentary series will feature several moments (e.g., a golf tournament, training camp, deadline, trip out West, fathers’ trip).

What fascinates me most is that the project includes “reconstruction” in the title. We all know the Habs are rebuilding, but the club hasn’t been afraid to hide it or say “the R word” for a few years.

The goal, as stated in the Habs press release, will be to allow fans “to witness the passion that fuels a dynamic and competitive club in the making” via the documentary.

That’s what many people want: to understand the club’s process.

I wonder if the Habs are doing this precisely because they’re rebuilding and want to give their fans a sweet treat. But whatever the reason, I’m sure it will be well received by fans.

In gossip

– What will the Devils do?

From @PierreVLeBrun on @JayOnSC – Will the Devils acquire a No. 1 goalie in the off-season? What will happen with Mitch Marner? https://t.co/7iAeAFEcPj – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 6, 2024

– Really?

The NBA is nearing an 11-year, $76 billion media revenue deal with ESPN, NBC and Amazon, per @WSJ. ESPN: $2.6B/year

NBC: $2.5B/year

Amazon: $1.8B/year That means TNT is out after next season. pic.twitter.com/JKrh8IBui6 – Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 5, 2024

– Not the same stadium as Montreal, eh?

First visit to the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium. A stadium that, let’s just say, isn’t the Percival-Molson. pic.twitter.com/47YNWOLkF3 – Nicholas Richard (@NichoRichard) June 5, 2024

– Cristobal Huet: Connor Hughes is ready for his challenge. [RDS]

– Good for the Utah club.