Shea Weber: in 2003, a Habs scout pushed hard to draft him

Shea Weber: in 2003, a Habs scout pushed hard to draft himAuteur: ataylor
Every team has its good moves… and its not-so-good ones.
But there was another player available at the time: Shea Weber. And according to Éric Hoziel on yesterday’s Process podcast, there was a Habs scout pushing (very) hard for the club to select Weber.
In the end, Gainey selected Urquhart… who has never played in the NHL.
In the end, Gainey apologized to his scout for not listening to him. Imagine how different the Canadiens’ recent history could have been had he listened to his scout.
The player in question? Carey Price, who wasn’t exactly a bad choice.
In the end, the two guys Benning pushed for ended up playing together in Montreal when Weber was traded for P.K. Subban, although both were nearing the end of their careers at the time. Still, that didn’t stop the two guys from reaching the finals in 2021… where they unfortunately lost.
Obviously, this is a hypothetical scenario… but one almost wonders if Weber and Price wouldn’t have won the Stanley Cup together in Montreal if Gainey had listened to his scout’s recommendation in 2003. But then again, the draft isn’t an exact science.
In gusto
– Alain Crête wants nothing to do with Trevor Zegras in Montreal.
– Will the Oilers end the drought?
Three decades without a Stanley Cup: Canadian teams in the wildernesshttps://t.co/iBxohp1LKV
– RDS (@RDSca) June 6, 2024
– I imagine he’ll start hating them again during the finals.
Tkachuk: Hatred for Oilers not the same as with Flames https://t.co/0FCzHQXgEl
– theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) June 5, 2024
– Big win for the Blue Jays last night.
IZZY DOES IT #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/TEgh32NXbj
– Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 6, 2024
– It’s understandable.
James also refers to his former Cleveland teammate as “the most gifted player of all time.” https://t.co/VtvjfU5zSU
– AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) June 6, 2024