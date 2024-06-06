Series with Amazon: We now know the identities of the 11 players taking part

In March, we learned that the NHL had signed a partnership with Amazon to produce a new series featuring 10 to 12 of the league’s star players.

Several of the league’s star players wanted to take part…

And now we know the names of the eleven players who have been chosen for the series.

Basically, it should be noted that these are the same producers as Drive to Survive and Full Swing, two shows featuring Formula 1 drivers and the world’s best golfers.

Anyone who’s seen those shows knows that they make for interesting viewing, because you get to see what goes on behind the scenes of the sport.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers)

David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman (Bruins)

Quinn Hughes (Canucks)

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights)

Filip Forsberg (Predators)

Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche)

William Nylander (Leafs)

Jacob Trouba (Rangers)

This fall’s NHL docuseries on Amazon features Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Matthew Tkachuk, Jacob Trouba, David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel, William Nylander, Filip Forsberg, and Gabriel Landeskog. Same producers as Drive to Survive and Full Swing. – luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) June 6, 2024

The one involving the NHL is likely to be just as interesting, with these guys in front of the screen:This could be excellent:

It’s quite a line-up, really.

We know how entertaining guys like Matthew Tkachuk, David Pastrnak and William Nylander can be…

But I’m especially looking forward to learning more about Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn’t played since the 21-22 season due to health problems.

Of course, for Habs fans, it would be nice to see a player like Cole Caufield on the show, because he has a magical personality.

After all, his smile is contagious and he’s always in a good mood…

But it’s still going to give fans an insight into the personalities of the league’s best players. In any case, there will be a documentary series on the rebuilding of the Canadiens coming to Crave later in 2024.

In any case, I don’t know about you… But I’m likely to devour these two series.

And it’s good to see the NHL trying new things to help the sport’s visibility.

In gusto

– I love it!

Wishing Gorts a very happy birthday Wishing Gorts the happiest of birthdays from the #NHLCombine

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pbGMnibJQJ – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 6, 2024

– Ouch.

Not the hoped-for debut for Jesse Marsch at the helm of the Canadian national team pic.twitter.com/wb10vr9Pip – RDS (@RDSca) June 6, 2024

– Zayne Parekh is still on cloud nine.

Zayne Parekh rides Memorial Cup momentum into combine “Everyone’s been congratulating me so it puts a smile on my face … I’m on top of the world” Message from @SpiritHockey d-man to NHL teams? “I don’t think there are many players that play like me“https://t.co/WFCEP0ZhQZ – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) June 6, 2024

– They’re excellent.

How dominant have Ekblad and Forsling been? Ray drops an improbable stat as the Cats gear up to try and stop #97.@rayferraro21 @DarrenDreger in @TimHortons Headlines!#LetsGoOilers #TimeToHunt Full pod courtesy @Canadian_Club

On all platforms here: https://t.co/RW2m27m7WN pic.twitter.com/zQ0hFdWtqe – The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) June 6, 2024

– Interesting…