Series with Amazon: We now know the identities of the 11 players taking part

In March, we learned that the NHL had signed a partnership with Amazon to produce a new series featuring 10 to 12 of the league’s star players.

Several of the league’s star players wanted to take part

And now we know the names of the eleven players who have been chosen for the series.

Basically, it should be noted that these are the same producers as Drive to Survive and Full Swing, two shows featuring Formula 1 drivers and the world’s best golfers.

Anyone who’s seen those shows knows that they make for interesting viewing, because you get to see what goes on behind the scenes of the sport.

The one involving the NHL is likely to be just as interesting, with these guys in front of the screen:

  • Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers)
  • David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman (Bruins)
  • Quinn Hughes (Canucks)
  • Jack Eichel (Golden Knights)
  • Filip Forsberg (Predators)
  • Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche)
  • William Nylander (Leafs)
  • Jacob Trouba (Rangers)
This could be excellent:

It’s quite a line-up, really.

We know how entertaining guys like Matthew Tkachuk, David Pastrnak and William Nylander can be…

But I’m especially looking forward to learning more about Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn’t played since the 21-22 season due to health problems.

Of course, for Habs fans, it would be nice to see a player like Cole Caufield on the show, because he has a magical personality.

After all, his smile is contagious and he’s always in a good mood…

But it’s still going to give fans an insight into the personalities of the league’s best players. In any case, there will be a documentary series on the rebuilding of the Canadiens coming to Crave later in 2024.

In any case, I don’t know about you… But I’m likely to devour these two series.

And it’s good to see the NHL trying new things to help the sport’s visibility.

