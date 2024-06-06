Finale: Ticket prices for game #3 in Edmonton are enormous

Finale: Ticket prices for game #3 in Edmonton are enormousAuteur: cbrown
I’m expecting a great series… Even if, in my eyes, the Panthers have the edge against McDavid and his gang. #MoreCompleteTeam
It’s simple: in Edmonton, it’s pretty expensive .
For Game 3 (the first game to be played in Alberta during the series), we’re talking about a price of over $1,000 per ticket.
That’s a lot of money.
Many Oilers fans will have to have deep pockets or sacrifice their savings… https://t. co/qMyVCyKKCr
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 6, 2024
Of course, we couldn’t expect the tickets to be cheap either.
But when you look at the difference in ticket prices between Edmonton (game #3) and Florida (game #1)…
Tickets for the first game of the series in Florida are selling for around $375 – $400 on Ticketmaster.
But the same can’t be said for fans who want to go to Florida.
I really wonder what the prices would be like if the Habs were in the final instead of the Panthers…
