Arpon Basu: “The case of Kent Johnson in Columbus intrigues me”.

Johnson even took a turn in the AHL (he played 10 games with the Cleveland Monsters), because the Jackets weren’t satisfied with his work. He was not in the good graces of Pascal Vincent, who was in his first season at the helm of the club as head coach.
We’ve talked about the possibility of Hughes’ interest in him in the past, and it seems that lately, the discussion comes up less often…
The journalist – if he were Kent Hughes – would call Don Waddell to inquire about his availability:
It’s a call I’d make to see where the Blue Jackets are with that player. – Arpon Basu
We are, after all, talking about a guy who was drafted 5th overall in 2021… And the talent is coming out of both his ears:
KENT JOHNSON WITH A MICHIGAN GOAL pic.twitter.com/JwhiY8hi6M
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2023
Kent Johnson isn’t the strongest player in the NHL at 178 pounds… But he’s not small either, because he’s still six feet tall.
- Caufield – Suzuki – Slaf
- Newhook – Dach – Johnson
The first has already proved its worth… And with all the talent on the second, it makes for an interesting mix on paper.
Getting Kent Johnson out of Columbus could be costly. On the other hand… Don Waddell didn’t draft him, as he’s just been hired as Columbus’ GM.
What I’m saying is that Waddell doesn’t feel he belongs with Kent Johnson. And for that reason, I think it could help Kent Hughes negotiate with the former Hurricanes GM.
In gusto
– Cool!
@F1 driver Valtteri Bottas transformed into a field hockey player for an afternoon in the company of Alex Newhook and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.
Photo gallery ↓ #GoHabsGo
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 6, 2024
– Maybe Kent Hughes should offer him a contract… Hehe.
Valtteri Bottas nails a Michigan goal @ValtteriBottas nails The Michigan#GoHabsGo | #CanadianGP | @F1 pic.twitter.com/QnJtJK4RfS
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 6, 2024
– It’s starting to make a lot of noise.
Is this the end for Ehlers in Winnipeg? https://t.co/tKphkanNlO
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 6, 2024
– Spoil yourself!
A good little read in preparation for Game #1 tonight in Boston:https://t.co/qlqutNqsbu
– AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) June 6, 2024
– Nice line-up.
Here’s the lineup for today’s game. Koné and Bombito as starters. Crépeau, Piette and Choinière on the bench. @CanadaSoccerFR https://t.co/WW4L0GxG3y
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 6, 2024