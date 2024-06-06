Martin Necas: Habs’ best chance is a three-team trade

The Martin Necas saga is probably one of the most talked-about issues in the NHL right now. Most observers expect the Hurricanes’ forward to change address, but no one is quite sure where he will go.

After all, there’s no shortage of interest in his services on the Bettman circuit.

We know that the Habs are among the teams with their noses in the matter… but according to Elliotte Friedman, the Habs don’t necessarily have what the Hurricanes are looking for.

Elliotte Friedman notes that the price is high and the Hurricanes know what they want → https://t.co/eSul5LIwpQ – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 5, 2024

These comments, which the informant made yesterday, threw quite a shower of cold water on the possibility of the Czech landing in Montreal.

But it didn’t completely close the door either… and in his Radio-Canada piece of the day, Marc Antoine Godin wondered whether the Habs’ best (or only) chance might be to make a three-team trade (in two stages).

Martin Necas would certainly be an interesting addition for the Habs, but we shouldn’t hold our breath too long. The Habs aren’t the favorites to get their hands on him, and certain things will have to line up for him to have a good chance.https://t.co/QSZLeWeU9M – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) June 6, 2024

A bit like he did for Kirby Dach back in the day.

Remember that at the 2022 draft, the Habs didn’t trade Romanov directly for Dach. In fact, it sent Romanov to the Islanders in return for the 13th pick, which it then passed on to the Blackhawks.

There were other pieces to the deal, but the principle was the same.

In fact, at the time, the Blackhawks (probably) didn’t want Romanov. That said, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton were creative, and found a way to turn Romanov into an asset the Blackhawks were interested in.

As Godin notes, the Hurricanes may be looking for help in front of the net right now. If the Habs are able, for example, to find a team that has a goalie to trade and is looking for defensemen, they could use their surplus at the blue line to go after a goalie who is the envy of the Hurricanes.And then it would become a situation where the Habs would have something the Hurricanes might be interested in, which is obviously not the case right now.

Such a scenario remains, as Godin notes, quite unlikely. That said, we know that the executives in town are capable of thinking outside the box, so it’s not impossible.

That doesn’t change the fact that, as the journalist points out, such a deal will give the player a ton of leverage in negotiating his long-term contract. That, too, must be considered by the team that acquires him.

I still have a hard time seeing Necas come to town (and personally, I don’t think it’ll be a great missed opportunity), but if it’s going to happen, a Kirby Dach-style swap may be the only way to make it happen.

And that would spice things up.

