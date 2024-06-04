Goaltender Connor Hughes reaches agreement with the Canadiens

Surprise this morning.

The Habs announced that goaltender Connor Hughes, who played in Switzerland last year, has been signed to a one-season contract. It’s a two-part contract for the goaltender.

The Canadiens agree on the terms of a one-season, two-part contract with goaltender Connor Hughes. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/9YuFP2dJLO – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 4, 2024

The announcement was made on social networks.

Hughes (no relation to the club’s GM) is an Ontarian who also has Swiss nationality. He’s 6’4 and has been playing in Switzerland for several years, since 2017.

He has never been drafted or played pro in North America.This year, the 27-year-old goalkeeper has done particularly well with Lausanne. He played 19 games in the regular season (1.73 average, .940 save percentage) and was excellent in the playoffs.In 17 games, he took his team to the final, averaging just two goals per game and stopping 93.4% of the shots he faced.

Details to follow…