Goaltender Connor Hughes reaches agreement with the Canadiens
The Habs announced that goaltender Connor Hughes, who played in Switzerland last year, has been signed to a one-season contract. It’s a two-part contract for the goaltender.
Hughes (no relation to the club’s GM) is an Ontarian who also has Swiss nationality. He’s 6’4 and has been playing in Switzerland for several years, since 2017.
