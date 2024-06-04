Pierre LeBrun believes Jonathan Drouin will stay in Colorado

When Jonathan Drouin signed with Colorado last summer, people immediately made the connection with his good friend Nathan MacKinnon. After all, the two of them had so much success in Halifax in junior…

The Quebecer’s season started badly (so much so that there was talk of Europe as his next destination), but he finished so well that he proved he deserved his place in the NHL.

It was reported a few days ago that if he wanted to stay with the Avalanche, he’d have to sign at a discount, but Frank Seravalli still predicted $20 million for him.

That’s a lot of money.

Rumblings on the Oilers, Panthers, Mitch Marner, Jake Guentzel and more from the NHL combine in Buffalo. My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/cq28netXTi – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 4, 2024

Pierre LeBrun also made a prediction about the player, and yesterday the tipster wrote in this piece that Drouin will come to terms with the Avalanche.

LeBrun says the interest is mutual, that it doesn’t mean the two will get along, but…

But, it bodes well and “all things being equal, he believes the Avalanche will sign Drouin”. I don’t know if it’ll be for $20 million over five years (I doubt it), but the tipster has one of the most credible opinions in the game .

He also says that MacKinnon is a big factor in the contract decision, but what’s really complicated in the Rockies are the situations of Valeri Nichushkin, who continues not to improve but could return next year, and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

All these issues are linked in one way or another, and they’ll be worth keeping an eye on this summer.

– The two sides will only have a few days to come to an agreement before the free agent market opens.

