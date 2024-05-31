Jared Davidson signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

Canadiens agree to terms on two-season entry-level contract (2024-2025 to 2025-2026) with forward Jared Davidson. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/dR6JjCq9t3 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 31, 2024

This is it.We wondered if the Canadiens would offer Jared Davidson an entry-level contract on the heels of his first pro season in Laval. In 2023-2024, he only had an AHL contract.And the answer was yes. Here he is with a two-year entry-level contract, which is standard for his age.

With 11 goals and 16 points in 38 games with the Rocket, he got his feet wet in the pros last year. And now, the Canadiens have been convinced by his potential, his season and his performance at the club’s last camp.

It was worth the risk.Davidson is a prospect drafted in 2022 from the Canadian Hockey League. What this means is that in order for the Habs to retain his rights, they had to offer him a contract by tomorrow afternoon.A CHL prospect is under the control of his club for two years.

He’s not the only player in this situation right now. Cédrick Guindon, Miguel Tourigny and Petteri Nurmi also need to have a contract in place by tomorrow to remain club prospects.

But at this point, it’s safe to assume that their dog is dead.

Time is running out for several 2022 draft prospects → https://t.co/5txRPHBBqc – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 29, 2024

Note that a club is allowed 50 contracts at a time. Jared Davidson is the 40th contract heading into next season, but that doesn’t take into account all of the club’s restricted and unrestricted free agents.

In bursts

At six feet and 180 pounds, the 130th pick in the 2022 draft is expected to start next season in Laval. But this year, he will be eligible for a recall.

– It’s done.

– Really?

