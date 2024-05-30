Alex Burrows to compete in Dek Hockey World Cup

Alex Burrows to compete in Dek Hockey World CupAuteur: jdavis
From June 5 to 8, Tremblant’s pedestrian village will be hosting an interesting event.
It’s the Dek Hockey World Cup.
The guys at Habsolument Fan have also written on the subject recently.
Some take the opportunity to travel, spend time with family, play golf… But Burrows is going to stay in shape by defending his province’s colors at a hockey tournament.
But above all, it’s going to give him a chance to get back into the sport, even during the summer.
At worst, if things go badly on the ice… He’ll just have to go back behind the bench to give advice to his players, because he now has the necessary experience to do so. Hehe.
In closing, for those interested, there’s a short summary of what’s in store for fans on Tremblant’s official website.
