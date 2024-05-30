Several NHL managers willing to trade Caufield for 6th pick

Would you trade Cole Caufield for the 6th overall pick in the upcoming draft if you were Kent Hughes?

Mathias Brunet put the question to Martin Lemay yesterday on BPM Sports, and it’s getting a reaction today.

Our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an article on the subject this morning.But Mathias also put this question to NHL managers.

And if one of his X/Twitter responses to the question is anything to go by, it’s safe to assume that many NHL managers would be willing to trade Caufield for the 6th pick because Mathias Brunet talks about managers in the plural:

By the way, it wasn’t a proposal, it was a discussion. And you’d fall off your chair if you knew who, among the NHL managers polled since yesterday, would make that trade… – Mathias Brunet

Good point. The question to ask: Will Caufield win you the playoffs, in two or three years. If so, you keep him. If you have a Matthew Tkachuk or Seider in your sights at six, you have to think about it. I asked some managers this question yesterday. You’d be surprised. – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) May 30, 2024

There’s no right answer to the question because everyone has a different opinion on the situation.

Mine is this: if Kent Hughes decides to part with an established player who has the potential to score 30 to 40 goals a season for the 6th pick, it’s because he knows that the player selected at that rank will have a bigger impact than Caufield in Montreal.

And the problem is, it’s impossible to know because the draft is far from an exact science.

It could also slow down the rebuilding process, and I find it hard to imagine that Kent Hughes would want to go in that direction, after all the work he’s done in the last two years.

But from the other point of view, it proves that there are some people around the league who still doubt Caufield.

After all, we’re talking about a little player who has to produce offensively to help his club win, because he’s not as effective in the defensive zone.

That’s why the term “one-dimensional” comes up a lot when we talk about him.

