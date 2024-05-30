Skip to content
Canadiens

Several NHL managers willing to trade Caufield for 6th pick

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Several NHL managers willing to trade Caufield for 6th pick
Credit: Photo by Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images
Would you trade Cole Caufield for the 6th overall pick in the upcoming draft if you were Kent Hughes?

Mathias Brunet put the question to Martin Lemay yesterday on BPM Sports, and it’s getting a reaction today.

Our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an article on the subject this morning.

But Mathias also put this question to NHL managers.

And if one of his X/Twitter responses to the question is anything to go by, it’s safe to assume that many NHL managers would be willing to trade Caufield for the 6th pick because Mathias Brunet talks about managers in the plural:

By the way, it wasn’t a proposal, it was a discussion. And you’d fall off your chair if you knew who, among the NHL managers polled since yesterday, would make that trade… – Mathias Brunet

There’s no right answer to the question because everyone has a different opinion on the situation.

Mine is this: if Kent Hughes decides to part with an established player who has the potential to score 30 to 40 goals a season for the 6th pick, it’s because he knows that the player selected at that rank will have a bigger impact than Caufield in Montreal.

And the problem is, it’s impossible to know because the draft is far from an exact science.

It could also slow down the rebuilding process, and I find it hard to imagine that Kent Hughes would want to go in that direction, after all the work he’s done in the last two years.

But from the other point of view, it proves that there are some people around the league who still doubt Caufield.

After all, we’re talking about a little player who has to produce offensively to help his club win, because he’s not as effective in the defensive zone.

That’s why the term “one-dimensional” comes up a lot when we talk about him.

In a gust

Cute.

– With good reason.

– A great player.

– At least!

– The start of the NFL season approaches:

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content