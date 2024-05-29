Jay Pandolfo on Hutson: “He’s done enough to show he’s ready”.

Let’s talk about Lane Hutson.

The defenseman made the jump to the pros by signing his first contract with the Canadiens at the end of last season, following his club’s elimination from the NCAA.

He played two games… and everyone will agree that he looked like a guy who belonged.

Hutson did what he knows so well: he danced in the offensive zone, he used his skating stroke to create space and scoring chances, he collected two assists…

Yeah. It’s hard not to get excited after seeing him be so good in his first two games in the National League.

The popular conclusion, in Pandolfo’s eyes?

He’s done everything right in the NCAA, so I think it’s the right time for him to take the next step in his hockey career. He’s had two great years of college hockey […] He’s done enough to show he’s ready. – Jay Pandolfo

Jay Pondolfo, who coached Lane Hutson for the last two seasons at Boston University, believes he’s ready to make the jump to the NHL next season with the Canadiens. So do I. My column #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/R1DYFb05sr – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 29, 2024

Lane Hutson is ready to play at the highest level:

It’s safe to say that the sample size is small.

After all, Hutson has two games of experience under his belt…

But the fact that he’s been offensively dominant in his first two NHL games may lead one to believe that he’s ready, and has what it takes to be good as soon as next year.

That said, he’ll clearly be the coolest player to watch next camp, and that’s when we’ll really see what he’s made of.

That Lane Hutson kid was pretty fun to watch, huh? pic.twitter.com/84Dp7eXhTc – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2024

Lane Hutson with a little waltz at the blue line and Slafkovsky deflects in for his 20th of the season! A $250,000 goal pic.twitter.com/10GpOAVZY2 – RDS (@RDSca) April 17, 2024

who remembers lane Hutson second nhl shift pic.twitter.com/K8ZG8jkf0r – carina (@goalcauf) May 19, 2024

In a row

Because if he puts out sequences like the ones below, every Habs fan is going to be excited to see him playing in Montreal at the start of the next campaign:

– New minor in LA.

The @LAKings have placed defenseman Kim Nousiainen on unconditional waivers for purpose of terminating his contract. pic.twitter.com/Fhw0yaJDtD – LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) May 29, 2024

– Makes sense.

Alex Anthopoulos begins to replace Ronald Acuna Jr. https://t.co/bcSrJIxcUk – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 29, 2024

– Nice read on the WNBA.

The three rookies each have major impacts in the WNBA. Clark scored a new high in points last night: https: //t.co/h9H8G74xIR – AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) May 29, 2024

– Still!

886 times last season, a player opened an event with a 75. Only 1 of those players went on to win.@NTaylorGolf59 | @RBCCanadianOpen pic.twitter.com/dLLsShGe9h – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2024

– I love this.