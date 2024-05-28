Shane Wright has already thrown a tantrum at Dan Bylsma

Earlier today, the Kraken confirmed the hiring of Dan Bylsma as the team’s head coach.

He is well known within the organization, having coached the school club for the past two years.That said, this is an interesting hire in Seattle because Bylsma is an experienced coach who has already lifted the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.All this remains intriguing, however, because in the past, there has been some friction between Bylsma and Shane Wright.

As a rookie, Wright threw a tantrum at the coaching staff of the Kraken’s club school (of which Bylsma was a member) after receiving instructions during a training session.

Last night, in his first (prep) NHL game, he didn’t play like a guy who gives himself the right to cry → https://t.co/i1irEp5Mzz – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 28, 2022

Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote a piece on the subject in September 2022, and for the sake of the cause, the Habs and NHL guys revisited it last night

Right now, Bylsma is the big club’s new coach… And you have to wonder if that makes Shane Wright, who hasn’t had the right attitude all the time since turning pro, happy.

But whether it makes Wright happy or not, Dan Bylsma has proven he deserves the job because he’s doing great things with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

He took the team to the finals last year… And at the time of writing, the Firebirds are trying to secure their ticket back to the grand final.

Ultimately, it will be up to Shane Wright to find a way to deal with all this.

But speaking of the Kraken…

It’s interesting to note that Jessica Campbell will be considered for the new coaching staff in Seattle.

This would be the first time we’ve seen a woman as an assistant coach in the NHL :

New #SeaKraken head coach Dan Bylsma tells reporters in Seattle that Jessica Campbell will be considered for a job on his coaching staff. There’s never been a full-time female assistant coach in the NHL before. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 28, 2024

In brief

– A new women’s soccer league is born.

The Northern Super League shows its colors… and the identity of the six cities that will be part of it from 2025 #SLNhttps://t.co/mBSKBVXb5Z – Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) May 28, 2024

– I love it!

– Yikes.

A bad habit that’s become a chronic ailment for the Oilers | JDM https://t.co/Sh0I7F0RfA – Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) May 28, 2024

– I find it hard to believe that the players would be happy…

There could be changes to the NFL schedule.https://t.co/bxrbpcj5vy – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2024

– Of note: