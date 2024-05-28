Skip to content
Shane Wright has already thrown a tantrum at Dan Bylsma

Shane Wright has already thrown a tantrum at Dan Bylsma
Earlier today, the Kraken confirmed the hiring of Dan Bylsma as the team’s head coach.

He is well known within the organization, having coached the school club for the past two years.

That said, this is an interesting hire in Seattle because Bylsma is an experienced coach who has already lifted the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All this remains intriguing, however, because in the past, there has been some friction between Bylsma and Shane Wright.

As a rookie, Wright threw a tantrum at the coaching staff of the Kraken’s club school (of which Bylsma was a member) after receiving instructions during a training session.

Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote a piece on the subject in September 2022, and for the sake of the cause, the Habs and NHL guys revisited it last night .

Right now, Bylsma is the big club’s new coach… And you have to wonder if that makes Shane Wright, who hasn’t had the right attitude all the time since turning pro, happy.

But whether it makes Wright happy or not, Dan Bylsma has proven he deserves the job because he’s doing great things with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

He took the team to the finals last year… And at the time of writing, the Firebirds are trying to secure their ticket back to the grand final.

Ultimately, it will be up to Shane Wright to find a way to deal with all this.

But speaking of the Kraken…

It’s interesting to note that Jessica Campbell will be considered for the new coaching staff in Seattle.

This would be the first time we’ve seen a woman as an assistant coach in the NHL :

