Michel Therrien wonders why so many good head coaches have trouble finding new jobs after coming through the Habs: https: //t.co/OK2h4Ajqgy
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2024
Michel Therrien: “What has Sheldon Keefe done that Dominique Ducharme hasn’t?”Auteur: mjohnson
Keefe, on the other hand, was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 9, but didn’t have to wait long for a new job.
It really wasn’t long before Keefe got the call from the Devils, and Michel Therrien wonders why other coaches have to wait so long to get back behind the bench.
This is what he said on TVA Sports’ JiC program:
“What we criticize Keefe for is not having success during the playoffs. A guy like Dominique Ducharme, he had success in the playoffs.” – Michel Therrien
Indeed, in his first year on the Montreal Canadiens’ bench, Ducharme led the club to the Stanley Cup Grand Finals.
Ducharme had to wait over a year for an assistant coaching position with the Golden Knights…
On JiC’sshow, Michel Therrien wanted to talk about the history of the Tricolore’s head coaches, and that’s when you realize that former CH coaches have a hard time finding new jobs.
“He’s a good coach (Ducharme), he’s been through the Hockey Canada program and it’s like he’s forgotten. And that’s what gets me. As prestigious as it can be to manage the Montreal Canadiens, it can also be the graveyard of your career.” – Michel Therrien
If you look at the table below, presented on the show, you can see that it’s pretty sad.
Only two Habs head coaches since 1995 have been rehired immediately after their dismissal: Claude Julien in 2006 and Jacques Demers in 1995…
Therrien went on to mention that it’s the same thing for former Habs GMs.
It’s the same with Serge Savard and Bob Gainey.
“I was lucky to coach the club twice. You learn how to manage what happens on and off the ice, how to work with the media, how to behave. It’s an extraordinary school, and it seems that on the contrary, it does more harm than good.” – Michel Therrien
Montreal really is a great hockey town, and working for the club shouldn’t get in the way when you need to find another job.
