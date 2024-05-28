Skip to content
Kent Hughes has (already) called the Hurricanes about Necas, says Pierre LeBrun

The Canadiens are among the clubs interested in Martin Necas’ services.

At least, that’s what’s been circulating since last week…

And Pierre LeBrun confirmed it tonight on RDS’s Hockey 360.

The tipster said that Kent Hughes had called the Hurricanes to inquire about the right-handed player’s availability, and that “several other teams” had done the same.

That said, Pierre LeBrun also claims that the Hurricanes don’t want any picks or prospects in return for Necas.

The Carolina outfit wants an established player because the window is still wide open there:

Are the Hurricanes looking to acquire a defenseman?

A forward?

The question arises because on offense-even without Necas-the Hurricanes are already well-endowed.

In fact, if they’re able to offer Jake Guentzel a new contract, the Hurricanes will be able to count on an excellent top-6 forward next year:

(Credit: Daily Faceoff)

Eric Tulsky has been hired (on an interim basis) as Carolina’s GM until the team finds its right man.

Don Waddell left the organization in the last few days… And today, he was officially hired by the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

That said, Tulsky has his work cut out for him right now, and things are certainly moving quickly on the Martin Necas file.

I wonder if the Czech will be traded before the draft…

And if so, it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

In any case, we now know that Kent Hughes has done his homework on the matter.

– If Kent Hughes calls Chris Drury with that offer, the Rangers GM hangs up the line on him.

– His contract is one of the worst in the National League.

