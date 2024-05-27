Seeing Kent Hughes go down in the draft: Eric Engels is a believer

Seeing Kent Hughes go down in the draft: Eric Engels is a believerAuteur: ewilson
We know what’s in store for the Canadiens at the next draft.
Recently, Eric Engels was on Tony Marinaro’s podcast… And the journalist talked about the situation, saying that in his eyes, it would be surprising to see Kent Hughes move up to select a player he really likes.
I could see the validity of the idea for the Habs […] Honestly, I’m expecting something. – Eric Engels
“I’m expecting something”@EricEngels joins @tonymarinaro to discuss the #Habs potentially moving up, or even moving down in this year’s NHL draft
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/bjJSA4FYYT
Listen: https://t.co/0dOwSfJv74#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/5nL7F9mBIc
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 14, 2024
For what it’s worth, it sounds like I’d be surprised to see Kent Hughes go in that direction.
The only way I’d see Hughes going down in the draft is if all four teams ahead of the Habs drafted a forward…
The Habs’ goal, after all, is to add a forward to the current group. The possibility of selecting a defenseman is there and will be on the table, but from the way Kent Hughes talked about it after the lottery, it doesn’t sound like I’m buying it.
It’s going to move fast and that’s what’s interesting about this year’s draft, because we don’t know the identity of the guys who will come out in ranks 2 to 10, because there’s so much talent.
Macklin Celebrini will be drafted with the first overall pick, and there’s no doubt about that…
But it’s after that that things could get ugly. And that’s when Kent Hughes will have a choice to make.
