Martin Necas: a contract worth $7M or $7.5M (per season) is being discussed throughout the NHL.

There’s been a lot of talk about Martin Necas lately, and rightly so, because he seems to be available in Carolina and because he’s been linked to the Habs in recent days.

After all, he’d be filling an important position in Montreal…

And Kent Hughes would have the chance to achieve his summer goal of adding a talented player to the club’s roster.

Ultimately, Necas will be a compensated free agent, and the Hurricanes have the option of offering him a new long-term contract.

The problem in Carolina is that there may not be enough money to pay him what he’s worth if the Hurricanes come to an agreement with Jake Guentzel…

Especially since Necas could sign a contract worth $7 million or $7.5 million this summer.

At least, that’s what’s circulating around the league at the moment:

There’s a ton of interest across the NHL in Necas, but the Canes need to have a convo with him & his agent first. Many clubs are curious. Could be interesting storyline this summer. https://t.co/OhjSqps8P9 – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 27, 2024

David Pagnotta explains it well in his tweet. The Hurricanes will try to negotiate with him to keep him in town… But there’s also a lot of interest in the player’s services in the NHL.

Necas’ name has also been linked to the Bruins by Elliotte Friedman.

That being said, the annual amount set aside for his next contract is attractive to the Habs.Why is that?

Because, at that price, Necas would earn less than Nick Suzuki… And Kent Hughes could make sure he respects the salary hierarchy he has established by offering his captain a contract worth $7.875 million (per season).

It’s a good price for a player of Necas’ calibre. We’re talking about a guy who’s already reached the 70-point plateau, and we’re especially talking about a guy who would fit into the rebuilding timeline because he’s still young at 25.

The elements are there for Kent Hughes to make the acquisition of the principal interested party. The GM has the tools to make a move, he has room in his budget to pay for the player… And Necas would solve an attacking “problem”.

It would be a step forward in the rebuild, at least.

Because there aren’t many dynamic players like him:

Players this season to score 4 Overtime goals – David Pastrnak

– Martin Necas One of the most exciting young players in the league. pic.twitter.com/MhsVW2mrv3 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 17, 2023

In bursts

– Hmmmmm …

I ask the question: does Brady want – like his brother Matthew two years ago – to leave Canada? https://t.co/SPpGPFxBRo – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 27, 2024

– Well done.

93% of games played from Thursday to Sunday and during school breaks, an increasing percentage linked to the reduction of the schedule to 64 games. https://t.co/67hraoPokY – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 27, 2024

– Good!

After FAA earlier today, it’s Leylah Fernandez’s turn to get his tournament off to a flying start! pic.twitter.com/RZLOksYFU5 – RDS (@RDSca) May 27, 2024

– Canada’s line-up for the two friendly matches before the Copa América is unveiled. The roster is likely to look like this at the tournament:

#CANMNT ROSTER Bordeaux GK Grégoire Swiderski called in for Jesse Marsch’s 1st squad selection vs. France & the Netherlands McGill, Laryea, Zator, Hiebert, Osorio, Bair, Hoilett, Brym Sirios, Waterman, Fraser, JRR Join us on OS YouTube | LIVE Q&A (2PM ET) pic.twitter.com/DHg3iw7hgi – OneSoccer (@onesoccer) May 27, 2024

– Today’s news from CF Montreal.