Rumors

Martin Necas: a contract worth $7M or $7.5M (per season) is being discussed throughout the NHL.

Martin Necas: a contract worth $7M or $7.5M (per season) is being discussed throughout the NHL.
Credit: Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about Martin Necas lately, and rightly so, because he seems to be available in Carolina and because he’s been linked to the Habs in recent days.

After all, he’d be filling an important position in Montreal…

And Kent Hughes would have the chance to achieve his summer goal of adding a talented player to the club’s roster.

Ultimately, Necas will be a compensated free agent, and the Hurricanes have the option of offering him a new long-term contract.

The problem in Carolina is that there may not be enough money to pay him what he’s worth if the Hurricanes come to an agreement with Jake Guentzel…

Especially since Necas could sign a contract worth $7 million or $7.5 million this summer.

At least, that’s what’s circulating around the league at the moment:

David Pagnotta explains it well in his tweet. The Hurricanes will try to negotiate with him to keep him in town… But there’s also a lot of interest in the player’s services in the NHL.

Necas’ name has also been linked to the Bruins by Elliotte Friedman.

That being said, the annual amount set aside for his next contract is attractive to the Habs.

Why is that?

Because, at that price, Necas would earn less than Nick Suzuki… And Kent Hughes could make sure he respects the salary hierarchy he has established by offering his captain a contract worth $7.875 million (per season).

It’s a good price for a player of Necas’ calibre. We’re talking about a guy who’s already reached the 70-point plateau, and we’re especially talking about a guy who would fit into the rebuilding timeline because he’s still young at 25.

The elements are there for Kent Hughes to make the acquisition of the principal interested party. The GM has the tools to make a move, he has room in his budget to pay for the player… And Necas would solve an attacking “problem”.

It would be a step forward in the rebuild, at least.

Because there aren’t many dynamic players like him:

In bursts

