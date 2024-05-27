Jacob Trouba must be suspended

Yesterday afternoon, the Rangers defeated the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final series.

Alexis Lafrenière’s fine two-goal performance and Alex Wennberg’s overtime goal were the highlights…

But Jacob Trouba was in the news again

The Blue Shirts captain – who’s supposed to be leading by example – dangerously elbowed Evan Rodrigues in the head in the second period.

The result?

Trouba was sent off for two minutes on the sequence… And the referees gave him a further two-minute penalty on the play for a stick hit on Sam Bennett.

It’s the blow to the head that’s particularly disturbing:

“Why even bother taking the body when you can just elbow them in head?” – Jacob Trouba probably pic.twitter.com/GFdvacVGSw – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 26, 2024

Will he get a call from the NHL’s disciplinary prefect?

The question arises, because Jacob Trouba is a bastard player and he showed it again in yesterday’s game.

That said…

As P.K. Subban said on X/Twitter , Trouba should have been kicked out of the game, because such actions have no place on the ice.We may be in the playoffs and the game may be more physical at this time of year, but we have to be realistic too.But in all of this, you have to wonder if the league is going to do anything about it.

Looking at Trouba’s blow to Rodrigues’ head, it’s a little reminiscent of Brendan Gallagher’s blow to Adam Pelech’s head…

And the Canadiens player, let’s not forget, was suspended five games for his gesture towards the Islanders defenseman:

Brendan Gallagher receives a five-minute major and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on Adam Pelech. pic.twitter.com/k3NKyZqanh – TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2024

If Gallagher deserved his five-game suspension, Trouba should be suspended too.

Because deep down, the Rangers captain is a repeat offender and he’s not doing anything to help himself.

After all, he tried to injure his opponent, and it’s far from the first time this has happened.

That said, at some point, the league has to get off its duff and do something about it.

Again, the referees may be more permissive in the playoffs, and the league may want to protect its star players… But it’s the health of the guys that has to come first.

Breaking news

And we have to be equal with everyone, too.

– Great news for the Oilers.

Sources confirm…. Adam Henrique will return to the lineup today for the Edmonton Oilers. – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) May 27, 2024

– That’s normal.

