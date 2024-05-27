Jacob Trouba must be suspended

Jacob Trouba must be suspendedAuteur: ataylor
Alexis Lafrenière’s fine two-goal performance and Alex Wennberg’s overtime goal were the highlights…
The Blue Shirts captain – who’s supposed to be leading by example – dangerously elbowed Evan Rodrigues in the head in the second period.
Trouba was sent off for two minutes on the sequence… And the referees gave him a further two-minute penalty on the play for a stick hit on Sam Bennett.
It’s the blow to the head that’s particularly disturbing:
“Why even bother taking the body when you can just elbow them in head?” – Jacob Trouba probably pic.twitter.com/GFdvacVGSw
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 26, 2024
Will he get a call from the NHL’s disciplinary prefect?
The question arises, because Jacob Trouba is a bastard player and he showed it again in yesterday’s game.
That said…
Looking at Trouba’s blow to Rodrigues’ head, it’s a little reminiscent of Brendan Gallagher’s blow to Adam Pelech’s head…
And the Canadiens player, let’s not forget, was suspended five games for his gesture towards the Islanders defenseman:
Brendan Gallagher receives a five-minute major and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on Adam Pelech. pic.twitter.com/k3NKyZqanh
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2024
Because deep down, the Rangers captain is a repeat offender and he’s not doing anything to help himself.
After all, he tried to injure his opponent, and it’s far from the first time this has happened.
Again, the referees may be more permissive in the playoffs, and the league may want to protect its star players… But it’s the health of the guys that has to come first.
